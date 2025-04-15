IPL PBKS vs KKR: Top 5 players to watch as Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders

On April 15, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash at the New PCA Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 players in today’s PBKS vs KKR match.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer will be a key player for PBKS against KKR tonight. The former KKR captain, who led them to IPL glory in 2024, is in red-hot form this season.

He has already scored 97, 52 and 82 in three of his five innings in IPL 2025. Facing his old team, Iyer will have a point to prove, especially after his comment about not always getting the recognition he deserves. Expect him to bat with intent, hunger and extra motivation against KKR tonight.

Rinku Singh Rinku Singh has played some useful cameos for KKR in IPL 2025 but hasn’t yet played a big innings. His scores so far read: 15 (12), 38 (15), 32 (17), 17 (14), 0 (0) and 12 (10). He has been striking at a healthy rate, making quick runs in the death overs.

Rinku remains a key player in tonight’s clash against PBKS. If KKR’s top-order struggles, Rinku’s finishing skills can change the game within a few balls. He is KKR’s X-factor in the last 5 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane has silenced critics with his performances as KKR captain in IPL 2025. Many questioned his selection, but Rahane has answered with the bat. His scores, 56, 18, 11, 38, 61 and 20, show both consistency and aggression.

Against PBKS tonight, Rahane’s role is massive. He provides stability at the top, rotates strike smartly and can accelerate when needed. His experience in handling pressure situations makes him the key to KKR’s batting success tonight.

Andre Russell Andre Russell is KKR’s biggest game-changer with both bat and ball. In IPL 2025, his batting hasn’t clicked much, scoring only 4, 0, 5, 1, 7 and 0 in six matches. But, Russell has more than balanced it with his bowling.

He has picked crucial wickets in almost every game: 1/32, 2/21, 2/35, 3/19 and 1/15. Against PBKS tonight, Russell’s bowling in the middle overs and death could hurt Punjab badly. And, with the bat, Russell always has the power to flip the game in just a few balls.

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell has had a quiet IPL 2025 so far, both with bat and ball. His scores read 0, 0, 30, 1, 7 and 3. With the ball, he has taken just 3 wickets in 6 matches. His last game against Hyderabad was a complete failure, 3 runs off 7 balls and 0/40 with the ball.

