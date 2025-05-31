Subscribe

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Punjab and Mumbai look to secure a spot in the final

Punjab Kings will play Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on June 1 at 7:30 PM.  Check key fantasy picks as Punjab lock horns with Mumbai.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated31 May 2025, 11:04 AM IST
PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Punjab and Mumbai look to secure a spot in the final (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
On June 1, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will face each other in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in the PBKS vs MI match.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is a must-have fantasy pick for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2. He’s in sizzling form, scoring 640 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 167. With Gujarat eliminated, Surya is a top contender for the Orange Cap.

SKY has 9 scores above 30 in his last 10 innings and thrives under pressure. Expect fireworks as he eyes a spot in the final and top run-scorer crown.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer remains Punjab Kings’ backbone at No. 4 and a potential fantasy game-changer. His dismissal for just 2 in Qualifier 1 against RCB exposed the fragility in PBKS’ middle order. It proves how crucial his role is.

Before that, he scored 72 against CSK, 53 against DC and 45 against LSG. A composed anchor who can shift gears, Iyer is also the team captain. He will look to lead from the front in this high-pressure clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh has been Punjab’s firestarter in IPL 2025, hammering 517 runs in 15 matches at a blazing strike rate of 166. His fearless approach at the top has fetched him five 50+ scores, including a 91 and an 83.

Singh is currently in the Orange Cap Top 10 and has punished quality attacks. Even when others around him failed, Prabhsimran kept scoring. He made only 18 in Qualifier 1, and the entire batting order collapsed. But, in this match, he could set the tone yet again.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is a top fantasy pick for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2. He’s been consistently impactful, taking 17 wickets in IPL 2025, including 1/27 in the high-scoring Eliminator. His game-changing yorker broke a dangerous 84-run stand between Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, halting GT’s momentum.

With deadly accuracy and calm under pressure, Bumrah is MI’s strike weapon in crunch games. Expect him to deliver again.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has stepped up in crucial games, proving yet again why he’s a big-match player. His 81 off 50 balls in the Eliminator vs GT was a timely reminder of his class. As an impact substitute in IPL 2025, he’s played with freedom and aggression, hitting 4 big fifties in his last 8 outings.

Against Punjab, his experience and ability to dominate in pressure situations make him a top fantasy pick. If MI bat first, Rohit could set the tone for a big score in this virtual semi-final.

