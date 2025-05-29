PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Punjab and Bengaluru eye IPL 2025 final

On May 29, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other in Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s PBKS vs RCB match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is an essential fantasy pick tonight due to his rock-solid form and consistency under pressure. With 602 runs in 13 matches at an average of 60.20 and a strike rate of 147.91, he’s been RCB’s batting pillar.

Kohli has scored eight fifties, including five 50+ scores in his last six innings. Against PBKS earlier, he smashed 73 (54). His form, experience in playoffs and ability to anchor and accelerate make him the safest and smartest option.

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer is a key fantasy pick for tonight’s Qualifier 1 due to his elite run tally and explosive strike rate this season. Despite a couple of low scores vs RCB earlier, his ability to lead, build an innings and finish strong makes him a strong option in fantasy teams.

In IPL 2025, he’s scored 514 runs in 14 matches at an average of 51.40 and a fiery strike rate of 171.91, with a highest score of 97 not out*. He has hit 5 fifties, and his recent form includes 53 (34), 72 (41), 45 (25), showing he accelerates when set.

Prabhsimran Singh Prabhsimran Singh is a high-impact fantasy pick for tonight’s Qualifier 1 due to his fearless batting and red-hot form. He opens the innings and takes on powerplay bowling. If he crosses 20, he usually flies past 50. Against RCB earlier, he scored 33 (17) and 13 (9).

With 499 runs in 14 matches, he averages 35.64 and strikes at a lethal 165.78. He’s hit 4 fifties, including 91 (48) vs LSG and 83 (49) vs KKR. In his last 6 innings, he has three 30+ scores, showing consistency alongside explosiveness.

Josh Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood is a top fantasy bowling pick for tonight’s Qualifier 1 due to his impact in big matches and superb form in IPL 2025. He has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.28 with a best of 4/33. He has delivered at both ends of the innings, especially in the powerplay.

His economy of 8.44 is solid in a high-scoring season. Against PBKS earlier, he bagged 3/14, showing he can exploit their top-order vulnerabilities. Hazlewood’s accuracy, bounce and knockout temperament make him fantasy gold.

Arshdeep Singh Arshdeep Singh is a must-consider fantasy pick for tonight’s PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 due to his knack for striking in key moments. With 18 wickets in 14 matches, he’s Punjab’s top wicket-taker this season. He averages 23.00 with a best of 3/16, and often bowls the tough overs, both in the powerplay and at the death.

