IPL 2025 playoffs; All eight top two combinations involving GT, PBKS, RCB and MI explained

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings lost their respective 13th league match. No team has sealed their place in the top two position. Fourth placed Mumbai Indians are also in the fray to finish in the top two position. Mumbai Indians can even finish as table toppers.
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|No Result
|Points
|Net run rate
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|9
|0
|18
|0.602
|Punjab Kings
|13
|8
|1
|17
|0.327
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|8
|1
|17
|0.255
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|8
|0
|16
|1.292
|GT vs CSK Winner
|PBKS vs MI Winner
|LSG vs RCB Winner
|First place
|Second place
|GT
|PBKS
|RCB
|GT (20 points)
|PBKS vs RCB net run rate battle on 19 points
|GT
|MI
|RCB
|GT (20 points)
|RCB (19 points)
|GT
|PBKS
|LSG
|GT (20 points)
|PBKS (19 points)
|GT
|MI
|LSG
|GT (20 points)
|MI (18 points)
|CSK
|PBKS
|RCB
|PBKS (19 points) net run rate battle on 19 points
|RCB (19 Points) net run rate battle on 19 points
|CSK
|PBKS
|LSG
|PBKS (19 points)
|GT (18 points)
|CSK
|MI
|RCB
|RCB (19 points)
|MI (18 points)
|CSK
|MI
|LSG
|MI (18 points) superior net run rate
|GT (18 points)
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Qualifier 1
|May 29 (Thursday)
|New Chandigarh
|Eliminator
|May 30 (Friday)
|New Chandigarh
|Qualifier 2
|June 1 (Sunday)
|Ahmedabad
|Final
|June 3 (Tuesday)
|Ahmedabad
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.