IPL 2025 playoffs; All eight top two combinations involving GT, PBKS, RCB and MI explained

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings lost their respective 13th league match. No team has sealed their place in the top two position. Fourth placed Mumbai Indians are also in the fray to finish in the top two position. Mumbai Indians can even finish as table toppers.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated25 May 2025, 12:02 AM IST
Shubman Gill's (L1) Gujarat Titans play Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (May 25). Shreyas Iyer's (L3) Punjab Kings play Hardik Pandya's (L4) Mumbai Indians on Monday (May 26). Rajat Patidar's (L2) Royal Challengers Bengaluru play Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday (May 27).
Points table - top four teams

TeamMatchesWinsNo ResultPointsNet run rate
Gujarat Titans1390180.602
Punjab Kings1381170.327
Royal Challengers Bengaluru1381170.255
Mumbai Indians1380161.292

Possible top two combinations

GT vs CSK WinnerPBKS vs MI WinnerLSG vs RCB WinnerFirst placeSecond place
GTPBKSRCBGT (20 points)PBKS vs RCB net run rate battle on 19 points
GTMIRCBGT (20 points)RCB (19 points)
GTPBKSLSGGT (20 points)PBKS (19 points)
GTMILSGGT (20 points)MI (18 points)
CSKPBKSRCBPBKS (19 points) net run rate battle on 19 pointsRCB (19 Points) net run rate battle on 19 points
CSKPBKSLSGPBKS (19 points)GT (18 points)
CSKMIRCBRCB (19 points)MI (18 points)
CSKMILSGMI (18 points) superior net run rateGT (18 points)

IPL Playoffs schedule

MatchDateVenue
Qualifier 1May 29 (Thursday)New Chandigarh
EliminatorMay 30 (Friday)New Chandigarh
Qualifier 2June 1 (Sunday)Ahmedabad
FinalJune 3 (Tuesday)Ahmedabad

