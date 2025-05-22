IPL 2025 playoffs; Can Gujarat Titans still finish in the top two? All scenarios explained

Gujarat Titans lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans (18 points from 13 matches) can potentially finish outside the top two positions and lose the opportunity to play in Qualifier 1. Here is the detailed analysis.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 23
Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, May 24
Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, May 25
Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians, May 26
Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 27
Gujarat Titans have taken 18 points from 13 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have taken 17 points each from 12 matches.
1. If RCB and PBKS win their remaining two matches, Gujarat Titans will finish third in the table.
RCB - 21, PBKS - 21, GT - 20 or 18
2. If GT lose to CSK on Sunday, RCB and PBKS can afford to lose one game and still finish ahead of Gujarat Titans.
RCB - 19, PBKS - 19, GT - 18
RCB - 21, GT - 20, PBKS - 19
PBKS - 21, GT - 20, RCB - 19
2. If Gujarat Titans lose to Chennai Super Kings - two scenarios branch out
A. Mumbai Indians to beat Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings to lose to Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose both matches
MI - 18, GT - 18, PBKS - 17, RCB - 17
B. Punjab Kings to beat Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose both matches
PBKS - 19, GT - 18, RCB - 17, MI - 16
