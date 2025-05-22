Subscribe

IPL 2025 playoffs; Can Gujarat Titans still finish in the top two? All scenarios explained

Gujarat Titans lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans can potentially finish outside the top two positions and lose the opportunity to play in Qualifier 1.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated22 May 2025, 11:47 PM IST
Shubman Gill's (L) Gujarat Titans lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Ahmedabad on May 22 (Pic credit: Reuters)
Shubman Gill's (L) Gujarat Titans lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Ahmedabad on May 22 (Pic credit: Reuters)

Gujarat Titans lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans (18 points from 13 matches) can potentially finish outside the top two positions and lose the opportunity to play in Qualifier 1. Here is the detailed analysis.

Remaining matches involving teams in playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 23

Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, May 24

Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, May 25

Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians, May 26

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 27

Gujarat Titans - finishing outside the top two

Gujarat Titans have taken 18 points from 13 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have taken 17 points each from 12 matches.

1. If RCB and PBKS win their remaining two matches, Gujarat Titans will finish third in the table.

RCB - 21, PBKS - 21, GT - 20 or 18

2. If GT lose to CSK on Sunday, RCB and PBKS can afford to lose one game and still finish ahead of Gujarat Titans.

RCB - 19, PBKS - 19, GT - 18

Gujarat Titans - finishing in the top two

  1. If Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings - they need one of RCB and PBKS to lose one of their remaining two matches.

RCB - 21, GT - 20, PBKS - 19

PBKS - 21, GT - 20, RCB - 19

2. If Gujarat Titans lose to Chennai Super Kings - two scenarios branch out

A. Mumbai Indians to beat Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings to lose to Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose both matches

MI - 18, GT - 18, PBKS - 17, RCB - 17

B. Punjab Kings to beat Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru to lose both matches

PBKS - 19, GT - 18, RCB - 17, MI - 16

