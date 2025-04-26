IPL 2025 Playoffs: Can MS Dhoni’s CSK still qualify despite drubbing against SRH? Full scenarios explained

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings lost their Cheapuk dominance as they were defeated for the first time ever by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. The five-time IPL winners have been really struggling this season and sit at the bottom of the IPL 2025 Points Table with just 4 points. But all hope is not yet lost for CSK who still have a chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 Playoffs though it looks even more distant as time wears on.

Can CSK still qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? CSK have played 9 matches this season and won just 2 of them. Should Thala's franchise win all 5 of their last 5 matches, they will still be on 14 points, which was a qualifying number in the 8-team event, but has often fallen short in recent times. In fact, in the 10-team IPL format, even 16 points isn't always enough to guarantee a place in the IPL play-offs.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made history last year when they qualified with just 14 points after winning 6 matches in a row. If CSK can repeat that feat with 5 straight wins, they will have to rely on results of a few teams while increasing their net run rate with big wins in the remaining games.

What happened during SRH vs CSK match?

Batting first at Chepauk, CSK once again failed to get going with the first wicket falling in the first over of the innings. There was no coming back for the yellow side as they were bowled out for a total of 155 runs.