IPL 2025 playoffs; Can Punjab King still finish in the top two? All scenarios explained

Punjab Kings lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Punjab Kings remain at second position in the points table and are in danger of finishing outside the top two positions. Here is the detailed analysis.

Top four teams Gujarat Titans - 18 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +0.602

Punjab Kings - 17 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +0.327

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 17 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +0.255

Mumbai Indians - 16 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +1.292

Remaining matches involving teams in playoffs Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, May 25

Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians, May 26

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 27

Punjab Kings - finishing outside the top two Scenario 1:

Punjab Kings will finish outside the top two position if they lose to Mumbai Indians on Monday.

GT - 18 or 20, MI - 18, PBKS - 17

Scenario 2: If Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians:

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings and reach 20 points

Royal Challengers beat Lucknow Super Giants and reach 19 points and stay ahead of Punjab Kings in net run rate

GT - 20, RCB - 19 (better net run rate), PBKS - 19 (inferior net run rate)

Punjab Kings - finishing in the top two Punjab Kings must beat Mumbai Indians to stay in the top two race.

Scenario 1:

One of Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers losing their final game

PBKS - 19, RCB - 19, GT - 18 (if GT lose to CSK)

GT - 20, PBKS - 19, RCB - 17 (if RCB lose to LSG)

Scenario 2: If Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru should finish on 19 points with an inferior net run rate.