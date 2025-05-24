IPL 2025 playoffs; Can Punjab King still finish in the top two? All scenarios explained

Punjab Kings lost to Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Punjab Kings remain at second position in the points table and are in danger of finishing outside the top two positions. Here is the detailed analysis.
Gujarat Titans - 18 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +0.602
Punjab Kings - 17 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +0.327
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 17 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +0.255
Mumbai Indians - 16 points (13 matches), Net Run Rate: +1.292
Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, May 25
Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians, May 26
Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 27
Scenario 1:
Punjab Kings will finish outside the top two position if they lose to Mumbai Indians on Monday.
GT - 18 or 20, MI - 18, PBKS - 17
Scenario 2: If Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians:
Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings and reach 20 points
Royal Challengers beat Lucknow Super Giants and reach 19 points and stay ahead of Punjab Kings in net run rate
GT - 20, RCB - 19 (better net run rate), PBKS - 19 (inferior net run rate)
Punjab Kings must beat Mumbai Indians to stay in the top two race.
Scenario 1:
One of Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers losing their final game
PBKS - 19, RCB - 19, GT - 18 (if GT lose to CSK)
GT - 20, PBKS - 19, RCB - 17 (if RCB lose to LSG)
Scenario 2: If Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru should finish on 19 points with an inferior net run rate.
GT - 20, PBKS - 19 (better net run rate), RCB - 19 points (inferior net run rate)
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.