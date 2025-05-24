IPL 2025 playoffs: Can Punjab Kings finish outside the top two? All scenarios explained

The Punjab Kings will play the first of their final two fixtures today when they face the Delhi Capitals in Match 66 of the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of their DC clash at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, they moved up a spot in the IPL 2025 standings after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru crashed to a 43-run defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Thanks to a better net run rate, PBKS are sitting in second with 17 points from 12 matches.

PBKS will round off the league stage with a game against the Mumbai Indians on May 26, Monday.

Current standings, remaining fixtures This is how the top four of the IPL 2025 table is poised ahead of today's match between PBKS and DC.

Team Matches Played NRR Points Gujarat Titans 13 +0.602 18 Punjab Kings 12 +0.389 17 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 +0.255 17 Mumbai Indians 13 +1.292 16

These are the final fixtures for the top four teams in the league stage of IPL 2025.

Fixtures Venue Date (Day) Time Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals Jaipur May 24 (Saturday) 7:30 pm Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad May 25 (Sunday) 3:30 pm Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians Jaipur May 26 (Monday) 7:30 pm Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow May 27 (Tuesday) 7:30 pm

Ahead of today's game, we take a look at the different scenarios for PBKS as they march on in their quest to finish top two in the standings.

Scenario 1: PBKS beat both DC and MI Two wins for PBKS in their final two fixtures will see the Punjab side finish top of the table with 21 points to their name.

This is because GT can amass a maximum of 20 points while RCB will go to 19 with a win against the Lucknow Super Giants.

MI will finish fourth with 16 points.

Scenario 2: PBKS win one, lose one Things get complicated if PBKS win only one of their remaining two matches, which will see them finish the league stage on 19 points.

A. If GT lose to CSK and RCB beat LSG In this scenario, both PBKS and RCB will occupy the top two spots with 19 points on the board and play the Qualifier 1 match.

GT will be relegated to either third or fourth, depending on MI's result in their final fixture against PBKS.

B. If GT beat CSK and RCB beat LSG The Gujarat side will occupy the top spot with 20 points, leaving both RCB and PBKS fighting for the second position with 19 points each.

The team with the better NRR will finish second and play Qualifier 1 while the other side will play the do-or-die Eliminator.

C. If RCB lose to LSG This will see PBKS comfortably sit in the top two positions. If GT also lose their final fixture, the Punjab side could end up top of the table. Else, they will be happy to settle for second.

Scenario 3: PBKS lose both the matches PBKS will end the league stage with 17 points if they lose against DC and MI, which will see the Punjab side finish outside the top two positions.

This is because GT already have 18 points, with one game still to go, while MI will end the league stage with 18 points, after beating PBKS in their final fixture.