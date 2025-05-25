IPL 2025 playoffs: Can RCB and MI play in Qualifier 1? How does GT's big loss to CSK impact the points table? Explained

Gujarat Titans' heavy defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday resulted in a tantalising prospect: Qualifier 1 match on May 29 featuring the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Scroll down for a detailed analysis.

Points table - top four teams

Team Matches Wins No Result Points Net run rate Gujarat Titans 14 9 0 18 0.254 Punjab Kings 13 8 1 17 0.327 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 8 1 17 0.255 Mumbai Indians 13 8 0 16 1.292

Remaining matches involving top four teams May 26 (Monday): Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur

May 27 (Tuesday): Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow

Possible Qualifier 1 lineups

PBKS vs MI Winner LSG vs RCB Winner First place Second place PBKS RCB PBKS or RCB (19 points) PBKS or RCB (19 points) PBKS LSG PBKS (19 points) GT (18 points) MI RCB RCB (19 points) MI (18 points) MI LSG MI (18 points) GT (18 points)

Mumbai Indians will play qualifier 1 if they beat PBKS on Monday.

Punjab Kings will play qualifier 1 if they beat MI on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play qualifier 1 if they beat LSG on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans will play qualifier 1 if LSG beat RCB on Tuesday.

IPL Playoffs schedule