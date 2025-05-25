IPL 2025 playoffs: Can RCB and MI play in Qualifier 1? How does GT's big loss to CSK impact the points table? Explained

Gujarat Titans' heavy defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday resulted in a tantalising prospect: Qualifier 1 match on May 29 featuring the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Scroll down for a detailed analysis.
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|No Result
|Points
|Net run rate
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|9
|0
|18
|0.254
|Punjab Kings
|13
|8
|1
|17
|0.327
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|8
|1
|17
|0.255
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|8
|0
|16
|1.292
May 26 (Monday): Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur
May 27 (Tuesday): Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow
|PBKS vs MI Winner
|LSG vs RCB Winner
|First place
|Second place
|PBKS
|RCB
|PBKS or RCB (19 points)
|PBKS or RCB (19 points)
|PBKS
|LSG
|PBKS (19 points)
|GT (18 points)
|MI
|RCB
|RCB (19 points)
|MI (18 points)
|MI
|LSG
|MI (18 points)
|GT (18 points)
Mumbai Indians will play qualifier 1 if they beat PBKS on Monday.
Punjab Kings will play qualifier 1 if they beat MI on Monday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play qualifier 1 if they beat LSG on Tuesday.
Gujarat Titans will play qualifier 1 if LSG beat RCB on Tuesday.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Qualifier 1
|May 29 (Thursday)
|New Chandigarh
|Eliminator
|May 30 (Friday)
|New Chandigarh
|Qualifier 2
|June 1 (Sunday)
|Ahmedabad
|Final
|June 3 (Tuesday)
|Ahmedabad
