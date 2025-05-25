Subscribe

IPL 2025 playoffs: Can RCB and MI play in Qualifier 1? How does GT's big loss to CSK impact the points table? Explained

Gujarat Titans' heavy defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday resulted in a tantalising prospect: Qualifier 1 match on May 29 featuring the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published25 May 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer (L3) led Punjab Kings play Hardik Pandya (L4) led Mumbai Indians on Monday (May 26) in Jaipur. Winner of the game will play Qualifier 1.
Gujarat Titans' heavy defeat to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs in Ahmedabad on Sunday resulted in a tantalising prospect: Qualifier 1 match on May 29 featuring the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Scroll down for a detailed analysis.

Points table - top four teams

TeamMatchesWinsNo ResultPointsNet run rate
Gujarat Titans1490180.254
Punjab Kings1381170.327
Royal Challengers Bengaluru1381170.255
Mumbai Indians1380161.292

Remaining matches involving top four teams

May 26 (Monday): Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur

May 27 (Tuesday): Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow

Possible Qualifier 1 lineups

PBKS vs MI WinnerLSG vs RCB WinnerFirst placeSecond place
PBKSRCBPBKS or RCB (19 points)PBKS or RCB (19 points)
PBKSLSGPBKS (19 points)GT (18 points)
MIRCBRCB (19 points)MI (18 points)
MILSGMI (18 points)GT (18 points)

Mumbai Indians will play qualifier 1 if they beat PBKS on Monday.

Punjab Kings will play qualifier 1 if they beat MI on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play qualifier 1 if they beat LSG on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans will play qualifier 1 if LSG beat RCB on Tuesday.

IPL Playoffs schedule

MatchDateVenue
Qualifier 1May 29 (Thursday)New Chandigarh
EliminatorMay 30 (Friday)New Chandigarh
Qualifier 2June 1 (Sunday)Ahmedabad
FinalJune 3 (Tuesday)Ahmedabad

