IPL 2025 playoffs: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru finish outside the top two? All scenarios explained

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the Indian Premier League.
RCB has two matches left in the league stage and will play both of them at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While their final fixture is against the Lucknow Super Giants, the home side, RCB's game today against SRH has been moved to Lucknow due to inclement weather in Bengaluru.
This is how the top-four of the IPL 2025 table is poised ahead of today's match between RCB and SRH.
|Team
|Matches played
|NRR
|Points
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|18
|+0.602
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|17
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings
|12
|17
|+0.389
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|16
|+1.292
These are the remaining fixtures for the top four teams in the league stage of IPL 2025.
|Fixture
|Venue
|Date (Day)
|Time
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|May 23 (Friday)
|7:30 pm
|Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|May 24 (Saturday)
|7:30 pm
|Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|May 25 (Sunday)
|3:30 pm
|Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
|Jaipur
|May 26 (Monday)
|7:30 pm
|Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|May 27 (Tuesday)
|7:30 pm
While all four teams have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, we could still see a shuffle of the final positions.
Ahead of today's match, we examine various scenarios for RCB in their quest to finishing top two in the standings, as the IPL 2025 playoff race reaches an exhilarating conclusion.
If RCB wins their final two matches, they are guaranteed a top-two finish as they will end the league stage on 21 points.
This is because current table toppers GT can amass a maximum of 20 points, while MI can reach as high as 18 points.
If PBKS lose just one of their final two fixtures, RCB will finish top of the table undisputed with 21 points.
Should PBKS also win their final two games, they will equal RCB's tally of 21 points.
Where either of the two teams finish in the top two positions will then come down to NRR.
Things get complicated if RCB register only one win from their final two games. This would take RCB to 19 points, and it could go either way for the three-time IPL finalists.
RCB will finish second as long as PBKS win only one of their two matches, by a small margin. This will take the Punjab side to 19 points but a lower finish due to the Bengaluru side's superior NRR.
Final standings: GT (20), RCB (19), PBKS (19), MI (16 or 18)
This will relegate RCB to third as PBKS will end up finishing first in the table, with 21 points to their name.
Final standings: PBKS (21), GT (20), RCB (19), MI (16)
RCB will finish second by leapfrogging GT for a top-two finish.
Final standings: PBKS (21), RCB (19), GT (18), MI (16)
If the Punjab side lose both their final fixtures, RCB will finish top two regardless of how GT perform in their final game.
Either way, MI cannot threaten RCB's spot in any scenario if the latter reaches 19 points.
If RCB lose both their final fixtures, they will finish outside of the top two spots with 17 points.
This is because GT already have one more point than RCB, while one win for PBKS from their final two fixtures will see them go to 19 points.
In fact, RCB could finish fourth if MI win their final fixture against PBKS, which will see the five-time champions end the league stage with 18 points.
The above scenarios have taken into account that all of the remaining fixtures produce a result.
