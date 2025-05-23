IPL 2025 playoffs; Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru still finish in the top two? All scenarios explained

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in Lucknow. RCB are in danger of finishing outside the top two positions.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in Lucknow on May 23 (Picture - Virat Kohli, Credit - AFP)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in Lucknow on May 23 (Picture - Virat Kohli, Credit - AFP)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 42 runs in Lucknow. RCB dropped from 2nd to 3rd after the loss. Their net run rate dropped from +0.482 to +0.255.

RCB are in danger of finishing outside the top two positions and lose the opportunity to play in Qualifier 1. Here is the detailed analysis.

Remaining matches involving teams in playoffs

Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, May 24

Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, May 25

Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians, May 26

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 27

RCB - finishing outside the top two

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken 17 points from 13 matches. Gujarat Titans have taken 18 points from 13 matches and Punjab Kings have taken 17 points from 12 matches.

RCB will finish outside the top two if they lose to LSG.

RCB's result against LSG on May 27 will be immaterial if GT win their final match and PBKS win their remaining two matches.

RCB beat LSG - reach 19 points

GT beat CSK - reach 20 points

PBKS beat MI and DC - reach 21 points

RCB - finishing in the top two

RCB must beat LSG and reach 19 points

One of the below two things need to happen for RCB

  1. GT to lose to CSK on Sunday - get stuck on 18 points

It will be enough for RCB to finish in the top two. MI can reach a maximum of 18 points and only PBKS can finish above RCB in this case.

RCB - 19, GT - 18, MI - 18, PBKS - immaterial for RCB

2. If GT beat CSK on Sunday - they will end with 20 points

GT - 20, RCB - 19 (after beating LSG)

PBKS must lose at least one match and finish on 19 points with an inferior net run rate to RCB. PBKS losing both matches is the ideal scenario for RCB.

GT - 20, RCB - 19, PBKS - 19 with an inferior net run rate or 17

Net run rates, RCB: +0.255, PBKS: +0.389

