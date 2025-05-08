Subscribe

IPL 2025 playoffs: How a result in Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals tie impacts Kolkata Knight Riders' chances — explained

Kolkata Knight Riders have taken 11 points from 12 matches and can reach a maximum of 15 points by winning their remaining two matches.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published8 May 2025, 08:31 PM IST
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer (right) won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be closely watching the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala. Based on the outcome of the match, KKR fans have to support one of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, or Mumbai Indians and rain to keep their playoff hopes alive.

First of all, KKR have to win their remaining two games and reach 15 points.

Punjab Kings defeating Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings (17 points after the win) will be the third team after Gujarat Titans (16 points) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points) by getting out of KKR's reach. Three matches should go KKR's way.

  1. PBKS must defeat MI on May 11
  2. GT must defeat DC on May 11
  3. DC must defeat MI on May 15

In this case, MI will finish on 14 points, DC will finish on 15 points. KKR can qualify over DC with a better net run rate.

Delhi Capitals defeating Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are already on 15 points, Delhi Capitals will reach 15 points after the win. Four matches should go KKR's way.

  1. DC must lose to GT and MI - finish on 15 points
  2. PBKS must lose to MI and RR - finish on 15 points

MI will be the third team apart from GT and RCB to go out of KKR's reach. In that case, PBKS, DC and KKR will be locked on a three-way battle with 15 points.

PBKS vs DC ending in a no result

The outrageous of the three scenarios and the one involving rain. If this match produces no result, PBKS (16 points) will go out of KKR's reach alongside GT and RCB. DC will move to 14 points.

The following things should happen:

  1. PBKS must beat MI
  2. GT must beat DC
  3. MI (14 points) vs DC (14 points) should not produce a result.

In such a scenario, MI, DC and KKR will finish on 15 points

MI - 7 wins + 1 no result

KKR - 7 wins + 1 no result

DC - 6 wins + 3 no results

MI and KKR will be locked in a net run rate battle. MI currently have the best net run rate (+1.156), whereas KKR have the sixth best net run rate (+0.193). It is very unlikely for KKR to overtake MI on net run rate.

Best of the three routes for KKR

Punjab Kings beating Delhi Capitals is the best route for KKR. A washout in Dharamshala will be the worst of the three possible outcomes from a KKR perspective. KKR fans, cheer for your former captain Shreyas Iyer.

