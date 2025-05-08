IPL 2025 playoffs: How a result in Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals tie impacts Kolkata Knight Riders' chances — explained

Kolkata Knight Riders will be closely watching the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala. Based on the outcome of the match, KKR fans have to support one of Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, or Mumbai Indians and rain to keep their playoff hopes alive.
First of all, KKR have to win their remaining two games and reach 15 points.
Punjab Kings (17 points after the win) will be the third team after Gujarat Titans (16 points) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points) by getting out of KKR's reach. Three matches should go KKR's way.
In this case, MI will finish on 14 points, DC will finish on 15 points. KKR can qualify over DC with a better net run rate.
Punjab Kings are already on 15 points, Delhi Capitals will reach 15 points after the win. Four matches should go KKR's way.
MI will be the third team apart from GT and RCB to go out of KKR's reach. In that case, PBKS, DC and KKR will be locked on a three-way battle with 15 points.
The outrageous of the three scenarios and the one involving rain. If this match produces no result, PBKS (16 points) will go out of KKR's reach alongside GT and RCB. DC will move to 14 points.
The following things should happen:
In such a scenario, MI, DC and KKR will finish on 15 points
MI - 7 wins + 1 no result
KKR - 7 wins + 1 no result
DC - 6 wins + 3 no results
MI and KKR will be locked in a net run rate battle. MI currently have the best net run rate (+1.156), whereas KKR have the sixth best net run rate (+0.193). It is very unlikely for KKR to overtake MI on net run rate.
Punjab Kings beating Delhi Capitals is the best route for KKR. A washout in Dharamshala will be the worst of the three possible outcomes from a KKR perspective. KKR fans, cheer for your former captain Shreyas Iyer.
