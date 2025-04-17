IPL 2025 playoffs: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify after defeat to Mumbai Indians? All scenarios explained

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Apr 2025, 11:57 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins (R) with teammate Travis Head during their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians.(AFP)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) loss against Mumbai Indians have pushed the Pat Cummins-led side on step on the backfoot in the race for IPL 2025 playoffs qualification on Thursday. With just four points from seven games, SRH's qualification chances are completely not over.

Known as one of the dangerous sides in IPL due to a star studded batting line-up, SRH started their IPL 2025 journey with a bang, posting 286/6 in their opening match. However, they started to slide from the next game as SRH lost five of their next six games in the competition.

At present two more teams - Rajasthan Royals (8th) and Chennai Super Kings (10th) are on level points with SRH. With seven more matches to go for SRH, let's explore the possibilities of their IPL 2025 playoffs qualification.

Benchmark for IPL 2025 playoffs qualification 

The benchmark for any team to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs is 16 points (winning 8 matches) and can also be called as 'safe' mark to guarantee a place in the top four. 14 points (winning 7 matches) can also guarantee a team a place into the playoffs, but need to depend on other teams and the net-run rate (NRR).

Can SRH qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

With just two wins from seven games, SRH have themselves to blame. To get to 16 points, SRH need to win the six of their last seven games to cement their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Winning five of their last seven games will put them on 14 points and have to depend on NRR.

IPL 2025 Updated points table after MI vs SRH

TeamMatWonLostNRRPoints
1. Delhi Capitals6510.74410
2. Gujarat Titans6421.0818
3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru6420.6728
4. Punjab Kings6420.1728
5. Lucknow Super Giants7430.0868
6. Kolkata Knight Riders7330.5476
7. Mumbai Indians7340.2396
8. Rajasthan Royals725-0.7144
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad725-1.2174
10. Chennai Super Kings725-1.2764

SRH's remaining matches in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad) - April 23

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai) - April 25

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) - May 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad) - May 5

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad) - May 10

RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru) - May 13

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Lucknow) - May 18

First Published:17 Apr 2025, 11:57 PM IST
