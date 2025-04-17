IPL 2025 playoffs: How can Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify after defeat to Mumbai Indians? All scenarios explained

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) loss against Mumbai Indians have pushed the Pat Cummins-led side on step on the backfoot in the race for IPL 2025 playoffs qualification on Thursday. With just four points from seven games, SRH's qualification chances are completely not over.

Advertisement

Known as one of the dangerous sides in IPL due to a star studded batting line-up, SRH started their IPL 2025 journey with a bang, posting 286/6 in their opening match. However, they started to slide from the next game as SRH lost five of their next six games in the competition.

At present two more teams - Rajasthan Royals (8th) and Chennai Super Kings (10th) are on level points with SRH. With seven more matches to go for SRH, let's explore the possibilities of their IPL 2025 playoffs qualification.

Benchmark for IPL 2025 playoffs qualification The benchmark for any team to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs is 16 points (winning 8 matches) and can also be called as 'safe' mark to guarantee a place in the top four. 14 points (winning 7 matches) can also guarantee a team a place into the playoffs, but need to depend on other teams and the net-run rate (NRR).

Advertisement

Can SRH qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs? With just two wins from seven games, SRH have themselves to blame. To get to 16 points, SRH need to win the six of their last seven games to cement their spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Winning five of their last seven games will put them on 14 points and have to depend on NRR.

IPL 2025 Updated points table after MI vs SRH

Team Mat Won Lost NRR Points 1. Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 0.744 10 2. Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 1.081 8 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 0.672 8 4. Punjab Kings 6 4 2 0.172 8 5. Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0.086 8 6. Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 3 0.547 6 7. Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0.239 6 8. Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 -0.714 4 9. Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 -1.217 4 10. Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 -1.276 4

SRH's remaining matches in IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad) - April 23

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Chennai) - April 25

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ahmedabad) - May 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad) - May 5

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad) - May 10

Advertisement

RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Bengaluru) - May 13