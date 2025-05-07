IPL 2025 Playoffs: How many wins do RCB, GT, MI, PBKS, KKR, LSG & DC need for qualification? All scenarios explained

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoff race is going at full throttle, and we are getting a better picture with each passing day. This article analyses the number of wins needed by the seven contenders to reach the playoffs.

Advertisement

Magic number Eighteen points are enough for a team to reach the playoffs.

GT and RCB: One win One win is enough for both Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). RCB and GT have taken 16 points from 11 matches. Both teams have three matches to play, and given the form they have exhibited, it will be an epic meltdown if the two teams fail to reach the playoffs.

PBKS and MI: Two wins Punjab Kings (15 points) and Mumbai Indians (14 points) need two wins to be assured of a playoff spot. PBKS have three more matches to play, whereas MI have only two matches to play, and this is where things are getting spicy. MI and PBKS play each other on Sunday (May 11), and a win for PBKS will make things really tricky for MI.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals: Three wins Delhi Capitals' equation is fairly straightforward. They have taken 13 points from 11 matches and their games are against the three teams in the top four. Beating PBKS (3rd), GT (1st) and MI (4th) will put them in the playoffs. DC can reach even with just 15 points. It will be explained towards the end of the article.

KKR: Three wins and some favour from others Kolkata Knight Riders have taken 11 points from 11 matches. Winning their remaining three matches will take them to 17 points. One of the two things should happen for KKR.

Two of GT, RCB, PBKS, MI and DC should fall short of 17 points. If two teams finish on exactly 17 points in addition to KKR, their net run rate should fall below KKR's net run rate. LSG: Three wins and some favour from others Lucknow Super Giants have taken 10 points from 11 matches. LSG are the only side with a negative net run rate (-0.469) among the seven contenders. They can reach a maximum of 16 points by winning their remaining three games. The best case scenario for LSG would be:

Advertisement

PBKS to lose to DC, MI and GT and finish on 15 points. DC to lose two of their three remaining games and finish on 15 points. LSG will go through as the fourth team alongside GT, RCB and MI. Qualifying with just 15 points Teams can qualify even with just 15 points:

MI to defeat PBKS and DC - reach 18 points. DC to defeat PBKS and lose to GT - finish on 15 points. PBKS to lose to RR as well - finish on 15 points. KKR to win two of their remaining three matches - finish on 15 points. LSG to lose one of their remaining three matches - finish on 14 points. In the above scenario, GT, RCB and MI will qualify with more than 15 points and one of PBKS, DC and KKR can qualify with 15 points.