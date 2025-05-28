IPL 2025 playoffs: Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult imitates countryman Mitchell Santner. Watch

Trent Boult, the greatest left-arm pacer from New Zealand, and Mitchell Santner, one of the finest all-rounders of his generation, go a long way. They both represented the Northern Districts in the New Zealand domestic cricket tournaments.

However, their path in the other domestic tournaments hardly converged. Trent Boult is an integral member of the Mumbai Indians family, representing them in IPL, SA20 (MI Cape Town), ILT20 (MI Emirates), and MLC (MI New York).

Mitchell Santner, on the other hand, represented the CSK family for a long time. He played for CSK in IPL and Texas Super Kings in MLC (Major League Cricket).

Finally, the two players united when Mumbai Indians bought both Boult and Santner in the 2025 mega auction.

The two Kiwis played crucial part in Mumbai Indians reaching the playoffs of IPL 2025.

Trent Boult has given a great moment ahead of MI's eliminator game against Gujarat Titans on May 30 in New Chandigarh.

Trent Boult's stellar efforts evoked hysteric laughter in the MI camp.

Boult and Santner, IPL 2025 Trent Boult is the third leading wicket-taker of the season, claiming 19 wickets at an economy of 8.5. Mitchell Santner has taken 9 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 7.9.

Boult is also the leading wicket-taker in the playoffs amongst all bowlers who are part of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Boult in IPL playoffs: Matches - 11, Wickets - 16, Economy - 7.5

Mitchell Santner will be looking to be part of an exclusive list of players to win IPL trophies with both CSK and MI.

IPL 2025 playoffs Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 29, New Chandigarh

Eliminator: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians, May 30, New Chandigarh