IPL 2025 Playoffs: Punjab Kings to play Qualifier 1 after sealing top-two spot; beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets

Punjab Kings became the first team to cement their spot in the Qualifier 1 after the Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in Jaipur on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). With this win, Punjab Kings finished their league stage with 19 points from 14 games and also secure a top-two finish. Mumbai Indians ended their league assignments at 16 points.

With Gujarat Titans ending their league assignments at 18 points, the only team who can match Punjab Kings at 19 points are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Rajat Patidar-led side play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday and a win for them would set a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

In case RCB lose against LSG, Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in Mullanpur. It was also the second time Punjab Kings finished in the top two after the league stage in an IPL season and thus qualifying for Qualifier 1. The other time was in IPL 2014. Mumbai Indians will play Eliminator on May 30.

Punjab Kings ride on Inglis, Arya fifties Asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians scored 184/7 and Punjab Kings completed the chase of 185 with nine balls to spare. Priyansh Arya (62 off 35 balls) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42) struck sparkling half-centuries to lead Punjab Kings' chase.