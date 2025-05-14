IPL 2025 playoffs qualification: How many wins teams in contention need from remaining games post resumption? Explained

The 18th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17 after a week-long break with the remaining seven teams in contention for playoffs.According to the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the remaining 13 league matches will be played across six venues. The league stage commences on May 27.

The revised IPL 2025 schedule meant a few teams will be deprived of home advantage. While Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points each) are most likely to enter the final four, things could get tight for the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption, let's take a look at the qualification scenarios of all the seven teams in contention for playoffs. It is to be noted that Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are officially out from the race to playoffs.

It must be kept in mind that only five teams can reach to the 18-point mark after the league stage. That means, 18 points could possibly be the cut-off for the teams in the race for playoffs.

IPL 2025 Points Table before resumption

Rank Teams Matches Win Loss NR Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 16 +0.793 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 16 +0.482 3 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 1 15 +0.376 4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 14 +1.156 5 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 1 13 +0.362 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 1 11 +0.193 7 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 10 -0.469 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 1 7 -1.192 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 6 -0.718 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 6 -0.992

Gujarat Titans (16 points) With eight wins from 11 games, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans need just a win shy of confirming their place in the last four stage. They still have three games left in the league stage.

Remaining Games: vs DC (May 18), vs LSG (May 22), vs CSK (May 25)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16 points) Just like Gujarat Titans, RCB are also just a win away from securing their spot in the last four stage. RCB also have three games left, including two at home, starting with a clash against KKR.

Remaining Games: vs KKR (May 17), vs SRH (May 23), vs LSG (May 27)

Punjab Kings (15 points) Punjab Kings breathed a sigh of relief when it was announced their called-off game against Delhi Capitals will be replayed. With three games left, Punjab Kings could possibly reach 21 points, thus securing their first playoff spot over a decade.

Remaining Games: vs RR (May 18), vs DC (May 24), vs MI (May 26)

Mumbai Indians (14 points) After losing a few matches initially, Mumbai Indians won six matches on the bounce to enter the top four. The Hardik Pandya-led side need to win their final two games to enter the playoffs without needing a help from others. In case, Mumbai Indians lose one, they will be locked at 16 points and would hope Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals falter.

Remaining Games: vs DC (May 21), vs PBKS (May 26)

Delhi Capitals (13 points) Despite making a roaring start with five wins in their first six matches, Delhi Capitals lost the plot to find themselves out of the top four in the points table. With 13 points in the pocket and three games left to play, Delhi Capitals need to win all their remaining matches to ensure smooth entry into knockouts.

Remaining Games: vs GT (May 18), vs MI (May 21), vs PBKS (May 24)

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points) Things look dicey for defending champions KKR who have won five and lost six so far. Rain played spoilsport in one of their games. With two games left, KKR could go to 15 points even if they win their remaining games. KKR would also hope for other teams to falter in order to get a crack into the last four stage. For KKR to go through, Punjab Kings need to lose all their games.

Remaining Games: vs RCB (May 17), vs SRH (May 25)

Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) With a new captain in Rishabh Pant, LSG need to win their remaining three games to get to a maximum of 16 points. Like KKR, LSG too need to look at other teams for a change of fortune. Even if LSG win their last three games, they would Mumbai Indian and Delhi Capital to not win more than one game.

Remaining Games: vs SRH (May 19), vs GT (May 22), vs RCB (May 27)