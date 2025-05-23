IPL 2025 Playoffs; Qualifier 1 and Eliminator Ticket sales go live from May 24, Qualifier 2 and Final sales from May 26

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator's ticket sales for non exclusive card holders to go live at 8 PM on May 25.

Updated23 May 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs. Qualifier 1 will be played in New Chandigarh on May 29 (Pic credit: IPL)
Indian Premier League 2025 is fast approaching the climax and the sale of tickets for Playoffs will go live on May 24.

 

Qualifier 1 & Eliminator ticket sales for Exclusive Rupay card holders will go live at 7 PM on May 24. Non exclusive sales will go live at 8 PM on May 25.

Ticket sales for Qualifier 2 and the important final will go live at 7 PM on May 26.

IPL Playoffs schedule

MatchDateVenue
Qualifier 1May 29 (Thursday)New Chandigarh
EliminatorMay 30 (Friday)New Chandigarh
Qualifier 2June 1 (Sunday)Ahmedabad
FinalJune 3 (Tuesday)Ahmedabad

