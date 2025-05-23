IPL 2025 Playoffs; Qualifier 1 and Eliminator Ticket sales go live from May 24, Qualifier 2 and Final sales from May 26

Indian Premier League 2025 is fast approaching the climax and the sale of tickets for Playoffs will go live on May 24.
Qualifier 1 & Eliminator ticket sales for Exclusive Rupay card holders will go live at 7 PM on May 24. Non exclusive sales will go live at 8 PM on May 25.
Ticket sales for Qualifier 2 and the important final will go live at 7 PM on May 26.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Qualifier 1
|May 29 (Thursday)
|New Chandigarh
|Eliminator
|May 30 (Friday)
|New Chandigarh
|Qualifier 2
|June 1 (Sunday)
|Ahmedabad
|Final
|June 3 (Tuesday)
|Ahmedabad
