IPL 2025 Playoffs; Qualifier 1 and Eliminator Ticket sales go live from May 24, Qualifier 2 and Final sales from May 26

Indian Premier League 2025 is fast approaching the climax and the sale of tickets for Playoffs will go live on May 24.

Qualifier 1 & Eliminator ticket sales for Exclusive Rupay card holders will go live at 7 PM on May 24. Non exclusive sales will go live at 8 PM on May 25.

Ticket sales for Qualifier 2 and the important final will go live at 7 PM on May 26.

IPL Playoffs schedule