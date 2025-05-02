IPL 2025 playoffs race: Is 18 points enough to guarantee qualification? Not quite, details inside

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set for a thrilling finish. With 20 matches remaining, no team has secured a spot in the playoffs. However, two teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, are out of contention. This article analyses the possible scenarios in which even 16 or 18 points may not be enough to qualify for the playoffs.

What's the historic magic number? A team that reaches 16 points has always managed to reach the playoffs in a 10-team IPL season. However, it may not be enough this time.

Possibility of six teams reaching 16 points Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already reached 14 points. MI have three more games and RCB have four more games. Let's assume the two teams win at least one game and reach 16 points.

Gujarat Titans have 12 points from just nine matches and are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight (May 2). They will reach 16 by winning two of their remaining five matches.

Punjab Kings have 13 points from 10 matches, and they will reach 17 points if they win 2 of their remaining 4 games.

Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 10 matches and will reach 16 points if they also win 2 of their remaining 4 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants have 10 points from 10 matches, and they can also reach 16 points if they win three of their remaining four matches.

Six teams finishing on 16 or more points, sample case RCB beating CSK - Reach 16 points and beyond

MI beating DC - Reach 16 points

PBKS beating MI and RR - Reach 17 points and beyond

DC beating SRH and PBKS - Reach 16 points and beyond

GT beating SRH and MI - Reach 16 points

LSG beating PBKS, RCB and SRH - Reach 16 points

These many teams reaching 16 or more points may not happen if certain results don't go as planned.

Matches between the current top six teams Match 54: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans

Match 58: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Match 59: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Match 61: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Match 62: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Match 65: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match 66: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

The above matches assume critical importance to the outcome of the table.

Five teams finishing on 18 or more points An even interesting scenario is lurking in IPL 2025. Five teams finishing on 18 points.

Sample case LSG (10 points) - beat PBKS, RCB, GT and SRH - reach 18 points

RCB (14 points) - beat CSK and SRH - reach 18 points

GT (12 points) - beat SRH, DC and CSK - reach 18 points

MI (14 points) - beat GT, PBKS - reach 18 points

DC (12 points) - beat SRH, PBKS and MI - reach 18 points