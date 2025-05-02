IPL 2025 playoffs race: Is 18 points enough to guarantee qualification? Not quite, details inside

The league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set for a thrilling finish. With 20 matches remaining, no team has secured a spot in the playoffs. However, two teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, are out of contention. This article analyses the possible scenarios in which even 16 or 18 points may not be enough to qualify for the playoffs.
A team that reaches 16 points has always managed to reach the playoffs in a 10-team IPL season. However, it may not be enough this time.
Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already reached 14 points. MI have three more games and RCB have four more games. Let's assume the two teams win at least one game and reach 16 points.
Gujarat Titans have 12 points from just nine matches and are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight (May 2). They will reach 16 by winning two of their remaining five matches.
Punjab Kings have 13 points from 10 matches, and they will reach 17 points if they win 2 of their remaining 4 games.
Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 10 matches and will reach 16 points if they also win 2 of their remaining 4 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants have 10 points from 10 matches, and they can also reach 16 points if they win three of their remaining four matches.
RCB beating CSK - Reach 16 points and beyond
MI beating DC - Reach 16 points
PBKS beating MI and RR - Reach 17 points and beyond
DC beating SRH and PBKS - Reach 16 points and beyond
GT beating SRH and MI - Reach 16 points
LSG beating PBKS, RCB and SRH - Reach 16 points
These many teams reaching 16 or more points may not happen if certain results don't go as planned.
Match 54: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans
Match 58: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
Match 59: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Match 61: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
Match 62: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Match 65: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
Match 66: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
The above matches assume critical importance to the outcome of the table.
An even interesting scenario is lurking in IPL 2025. Five teams finishing on 18 points.
LSG (10 points) - beat PBKS, RCB, GT and SRH - reach 18 points
RCB (14 points) - beat CSK and SRH - reach 18 points
GT (12 points) - beat SRH, DC and CSK - reach 18 points
MI (14 points) - beat GT, PBKS - reach 18 points
DC (12 points) - beat SRH, PBKS and MI - reach 18 points
There is no breathing space for teams. IPL 2025 could become the most competitive season to have ever happened. Let's buckle up and enjoy this joyful ride.
