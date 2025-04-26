IPL 2025 playoffs: What are Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances after KKR vs PBKS washout? Qualification scenarios explained

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chances for a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, were severely hit on Saturday after rain forced a washout against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens. After Punjab Kings posted 201/4 KKR were 7/0 at the end of the first over when heavy rain came down along with dust storms.

Notably, this was the first washout of IPL 2025. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings game pm April 18 was hit by rain but a result came out after the match was reduced to 14 over per side.

With this washout, both KKR and Punjab Kings shared a point each. That means KKR remain seventh with seven points while Punjab Kings rose to the fourth spot with 11 points from nine games.

What happens to KKR's qualification chances? A team need to win at least eights matches (16 points) to secure a spot into IPL 2025 playoffs. KKR, currently have played nine games, winning just three and losing five. The defending champions need win all their remaining five matches to stay in the race for a playoff qualification.

5 wins, 0 losses: In case of five wins in five matches, KKR will reach 16 points which will be enough for them to secure a last four spot.

4 wins, 1 loss: If KKR manage to win four games and lose one, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will reach 14 points. In that case they will have to depend on other teams as the net-run rate will come into play.

3 wins, 2 losses: If KKR manage to win three games and lose two, they will reach 12 points. Similarly, KKR need major luck from other teams in that case as only once a team with 12 points made it to the playoffs in the history of the tournament. SRH achieved the feat in 2019.

