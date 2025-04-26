IPL 2025 playoffs: What are Punjab Kings’ chances after KKR vs PBKS washout? Qualification scenarios explained

The Crucial Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. KKR could play one over in their chase of Punjab Kings' 201/4. The cutoff time for a five over game was 11:44 PM. But the persistent rain made the officials to call off the game at 10:59 itself. Both teams were awarded 1 point each. Punjab Kings gained one place and moved to fourth in the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders continue to occupy the 7th place.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings' playoff chances Punjab Kings: Matches: 9, Won: 5, Lost: 3, NR: 1, Points - 11, Position - 4

Net run rate factor Punjab Kings have the worst net run-rate (+0.177) amongst the current top five teams. If no other match gets washed out in IPL 2025, net run-rate may not be a factor for them, unless Kolkata Knight Riders finish on level points with them. KKR's current net run-rate is +0.212.

Remaining five matches Punjab Kings have 2 away games and three home games remaining in the league stage.

Chennai Super Kings (Away): April 30

Lucknow Super Giants (Home): May 4

Delhi Capitals (Home): May 8

Mumbai Indians (Home): May 11

Rajasthan Royals (Away): May 16

Easy away games Punjab Kings' two away games are against the 9th and 10th placed teams. They beat CSK and lost to RR in the first meeting of this season.

Advertisement

Home games against competitors PBKS defeated Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season. They didn't face Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians are on a four-game winning streak and Delhi Capitals are one of the consistent sides of the season.

Punjab Kings' equation Mumbai Indians (10 points) host Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) on Sunday (April 27). If PBKS manage to win four of their remaining five games, they will reach 19 points. It will be enough for them to stay ahead of both the winner and loser of MI vs LSG. Punjab Kings will qualify irrespective of the performance of other teams.