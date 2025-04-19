IPL 2025 Points Table after PBKS vs RCB: Punjab break into top two, Bengaluru fall behind

Punjab Kings moved to second place in the points table after defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 5 wickets. PBKS and Delhi Capitals both have 10 points, but PBKS has a lower net run rate. Tim David's 50 runs helped RCB reach 92 runs in 14 overs.

Livemint
Published19 Apr 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Advertisement
IPL 2025 Points Table: PBKS have jumped to the 2nd spot(PTI)

Rain threatened to spoil Friday's match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but in the end it turned out to be an action-packed clash that was restricted to 14 overs per side.

Advertisement

RCB continued their home jinx in IPL 2025 as Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS handed them a comfortable 5-wicket defeat at the Chinnaswamy stadium,

 

Also Read | Is there a rift between Rahul Dravid and Sanju Samson? RR’s coach breaks silence

IPL 2025 Points Table:

With the win on Friday, Punjab Kings have now made strides in the points table, going straight from 4th spot to second spot, dethroning the Gujarat Titans. PBKS now have the same amount of points (10) as Delhi Capitals but have a lower net run rate of +0.308, compared to +0.744 of Delhi.

RankingTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNet Run ratePoints
1Delhi Capitals651+0.74410
2Punjab Kings752+0.30810
3Gujarat Titans642+1.0818
4Royal Challengers Bengaluru743+0.4468
5Lucknow Super Giants743+0.0868
6Kolkata Knight Riders734+0.5476
7Mumbai Indians734+0.2396
8Rajasthan Royals725-0.7144
9Sunrisers Hyderabad725- 1.2174
10Chennai Super Kings725-1.2764

What happened during the PBKS vs RCB match? 

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to put the home side in to bat first. RCB's batting looked shaky throughout with the early dismissals of openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, followed by the rest of the middle order, with only skipper Rajat Patidar (23 off 18 balls) getting into double figures. At one stage, RCB looked set to be bowled out for a very small total, but a blistering knock from Tim David (50 off 26 balls) saw his side post a total of 92 runs in their 14 overs.

Advertisement

In reply, PBKS also lost their openers early and lost momentum with each dismissal. However, a steady 33-run knock from Nehal Wadhera ensured they reached the total without any hiccups.

 
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 Points Table after PBKS vs RCB: Punjab break into top two, Bengaluru fall behind
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App