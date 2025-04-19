IPL 2025 Points Table after PBKS vs RCB: Punjab break into top two, Bengaluru fall behind

Rain threatened to spoil Friday's match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but in the end it turned out to be an action-packed clash that was restricted to 14 overs per side.

RCB continued their home jinx in IPL 2025 as Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS handed them a comfortable 5-wicket defeat at the Chinnaswamy stadium,

IPL 2025 Points Table: With the win on Friday, Punjab Kings have now made strides in the points table, going straight from 4th spot to second spot, dethroning the Gujarat Titans. PBKS now have the same amount of points (10) as Delhi Capitals but have a lower net run rate of +0.308, compared to +0.744 of Delhi.

Ranking Teams Matches Played Won Lost Net Run rate Points 1 Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 +0.744 10 2 Punjab Kings 7 5 2 +0.308 10 3 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 +1.081 8 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 4 3 +0.446 8 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 +0.086 8 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 +0.547 6 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 +0.239 6 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 -0.714 4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 - 1.217 4 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 -1.276 4

What happened during the PBKS vs RCB match? PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to put the home side in to bat first. RCB's batting looked shaky throughout with the early dismissals of openers Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, followed by the rest of the middle order, with only skipper Rajat Patidar (23 off 18 balls) getting into double figures. At one stage, RCB looked set to be bowled out for a very small total, but a blistering knock from Tim David (50 off 26 balls) saw his side post a total of 92 runs in their 14 overs.

