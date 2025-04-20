IPL 2025 Points Table after RR vs LSG: GT reclaim top spot, Lucknow knock RCB out of top 4

There was a lot of shift in the IPL points table as two matches were played in the cash-rich league on Saturday.While Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans managed to get back to winning ways against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals were unable to get going even against Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2025 Points Table after LSG vs RR match: After their win on Saturday, LSG have moved up to 4th place, displacing Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 5 wins from their 8 matches. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals remain in 8th place with just 2 wins from their 8 matches.

At the same time, Gujarat Titans have now jumped straight from the 3rd spot to take over the IPL points table from Delhi Capitals. Both GT and DC have 5 wins from their 7 matches, but a higher net run rate of +0.984 ensured that Shubman Gill's franchise remained at the top of the points table.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, remain in 3rd place with the same 5 wins from 7 matches but a lower net run rate.

Ranking Team Matches Played Won Lost Net Run Rate Points 1 Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 +0.984 10 2 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 10 3 Punjab Kings 7 5 2 10 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 4 3 8 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 6 7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 8 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 4 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 4

What happened during LSG vs RR match? In the absence of skipper Sanju Samson, Royals were once again led by Riyan Parag. The home side bowled well and managed to restrict LSG to just a total of 180 runs. In reply, RR openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave their side a flying start with an opening stand of 85 runs. Suryavanshi's dismissal was soon followed by Nitish Rana's to take the score to 94/2, but a partnership between Riyan Parag (39 off 26 balls) and Jaiswal stabilised the innings and ensured the result would go in the home side's favour.

Once again, it wasn't to be for RR as they were bowled out for just 9 runs in the final over by a brilliant spell from Avesh Khan.