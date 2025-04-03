IPL 2025 points table updated: KKR jump to fifth spot from bottom; Sunrisers Hyderabad hit new low after third loss

IPL 2025 points table: Kolkata Knight Riders jumped to the fifth spot after 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. SRH dropped to the bottom of the table after third consecutive loss.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Apr 2025, 11:37 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal Patel.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Harshal Patel. (REUTERS)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a huge jump in the IPL 2025 points table after the defending champions rose to fifth following their 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Coming into the game on the back of a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, KKR were in tremendous pressure to deliver against SRH at home. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side rode on fifties from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) and Venkatesh Iyer (60) to post 200/6 in 20 overs.

Also Read | Venkatesh keeps ₹23.75 crore price tag behind, propels KKR to 200/6

In reply, SRH simply surrendered in front of Vaibhav Arora (3/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/22) to be all out for 120 runs in 16.4 overs. with this loss, SRH slipped from the seventh position to the bottom of the table. In fact, it was SRH's third consecutive loss in the tournament.

With two wins in four games, KKR now have four points and are level with Punjab Kings (first), Delhi Capitals (second), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (third) and Gujarat Titans (fourth).

The Purple and Gold also improved their net-run rate (NRR) after the win against SRH. Following their loss against Mumbai Indians had a NRR of -1.428. Now, they have -0.346.

IPL 2025 points table after KKR vs SRH clash

TeamMatchesWonLostNRRPoints
1. Punjab Kings2201.4854
2. Delhi Capitals2201.3204
3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru3211.1494
4. Gujarat Titans3210.8074
5. Kolkata Knight Riders422-0.3464
6. Mumbai Indians3120.3092
7. Lucknow Super Giants312-0.1502
8. Chennai Super Kings312-0.7712
9. Rajasthan Royals312-1.1122
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad413-1.1992

IPL 2025 Purple Cap - Varun Chakaravarthy enters race

Meanwhile, KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy entered the top five in the race for IPL 2025 Purple Cap after his three wickets. The India spinner, who currently has six wickets from four games, rose to third spot behind Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad (9) and Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc (8).

Also Read | ‘Looks good, I’m really happy’: Rahane on Eden Garders pitch controversy

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025 points table updated: KKR jump to fifth spot from bottom; Sunrisers Hyderabad hit new low after third loss
MoreLess
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 11:18 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.