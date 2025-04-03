IPL 2025 points table updated: KKR jump to fifth spot from bottom; Sunrisers Hyderabad hit new low after third loss

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a huge jump in the IPL 2025 points table after the defending champions rose to fifth following their 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Coming into the game on the back of a humiliating defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians, KKR were in tremendous pressure to deliver against SRH at home. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side rode on fifties from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) and Venkatesh Iyer (60) to post 200/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, SRH simply surrendered in front of Vaibhav Arora (3/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/22) to be all out for 120 runs in 16.4 overs. with this loss, SRH slipped from the seventh position to the bottom of the table. In fact, it was SRH's third consecutive loss in the tournament.

With two wins in four games, KKR now have four points and are level with Punjab Kings (first), Delhi Capitals (second), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (third) and Gujarat Titans (fourth).

The Purple and Gold also improved their net-run rate (NRR) after the win against SRH. Following their loss against Mumbai Indians had a NRR of -1.428. Now, they have -0.346.

IPL 2025 points table after KKR vs SRH clash

Team Matches Won Lost NRR Points 1. Punjab Kings 2 2 0 1.485 4 2. Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 1.320 4 3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 1.149 4 4. Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 0.807 4 5. Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 -0.346 4 6. Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 0.309 2 7. Lucknow Super Giants 3 1 2 -0.150 2 8. Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 -0.771 2 9. Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 -1.112 2 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 -1.199 2

IPL 2025 Purple Cap - Varun Chakaravarthy enters race Meanwhile, KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy entered the top five in the race for IPL 2025 Purple Cap after his three wickets. The India spinner, who currently has six wickets from four games, rose to third spot behind Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad (9) and Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc (8).