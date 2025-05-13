IPL 2025: Preity Zinta lauds Virat Kohli for his Test career; ‘I saw Test cricket mainly for Virat…’

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta is the latest to pay tribute to Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday.

Advertisement

The Bollywood actress was having a conversation with her followers on X and one user asked for her reaction to Kohli's retirement.

Infused passion into Test cricket "I saw test cricket mainly for Virat. He infused so much passion and so much character into the game with his competitiveness & the desire to excel. I don’t think test cricket will ever be the same again.

"I wish him well and all the best for his future. Our current Indian players will have big shoes to fill cuz the likes of Virat, Rohit & Ashwin are not playing test cricket anymore," she wrote in response to the question on X.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli retirement The 'King', as he is known to his adoring fans, called it quits in the longest format of the game after playing 123 matches in his glorious 14-year red-ball career.

The 36-year-old made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies and has been India's standout batter since Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement in 2013.

Kohli's retirement comes only days after Rohit Sharma stepped down from test cricket, taking two senior batters out of selection contention for India's tour to England.

India will need to select a new skipper and reshape its batting order for the five-Test series starting June 20. Kohli scored 9,230 runs including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries at a test batting average of 46.85. He also led India in 68 test matches and was India’s most successful captain with 40 Test wins.

Advertisement

Test tribute Meanwhile, Kohli is set to get a touching tribute by his adoring fans during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders as the Indian Premier League resumes on May 17 the clash between the two teams.

RCB fans are calling on fellow supporters to turn up to the stadium in white shirts to pay homage to his contribution to Test cricket.

The fan-led initiative, which has gone viral on social media, is asking RCB fans to ditch their RCB kit for either an India Test jersey or a plain white tee.