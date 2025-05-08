IPL 2025: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash in Dharamshala on May 11 shifted to Ahmedabad, check complete details

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) which was originally scheduled to be hosted in Dharamshala on May 11, has now been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) secretary Anil Patel confirmed on Thursday.

The decision to shift the game came after the closure of airports in Dharamshala, Chandigarh and Amritsar till May 10 following Operation Sindoor. "BCCI requested us and we accepted. Mumbai Indians are arriving later today and travel plans of Punjab Kings will be known later," Patel told PTI. The match will be played at 3:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings play Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday. Delhi Capitals had earlier reached Dharamshala. It remains to be seen how both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are ferried out of Dharamsala with the flight operations shut in the picturesque town.

With Chandigarh airport also closed, teams need to find a way to get to Delhi. Like Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals are also scheduled to play on May 11 when they face Gujarat Titans at home.

A Punjab Kings official said the BCCI is yet to inform the franchise on the venue change. “We have not heard from the BCCI yet. We can only figure out the travel plans once we have full clarity.” Punjab Kings are on course to make their first IPL play-offs since 2014.

Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Both Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are within top four of the points table. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are placed third with 15 points from 11 matches while Mumbai Indians are a point below at fourth from 12 matches.