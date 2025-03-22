IPL 2025: PVR Inox to screen matches live in theatres across Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, among other places — Check full list

PVR Inox will screen IPL 2025 live matches on their movie theatres across major cities in the nation from Saturday, March 22. Check details on the list of cities as per the official announcement. 

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Mar 2025, 06:12 PM IST
IPL 2025: RCB’s Jitesh Sharma and KKR’s Rinku Singh during their training sessions ahead of the match at Kolkata. (PTI)

Indian multiplex chain PVR Inox announced on March 22 that its theatres will screen the live telecast of the IPL 2025 on the big screens, according to an official press release.

PVR Inox is launching this initiative to live-screen the Indian Premier League (IPL) in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“During the last cricket match screenings, we witnessed an overwhelming response from our audiences, with an influx of footfalls to our screenings across cities, affirming the immense popularity and success of this initiative. We are committed to providing a premium experience that takes sports entertainment to the next level this year as well,” said Gautam Dutta, the chief executive officer of the revenue and operations of PVR INOX Ltd.

IPL 2025 theatre screening

According to the official release, to mark the grand opening week of the IPL 2025, PVR announced its plans to screen three IPL matches on their screens across the nation.

  • On Saturday, March 22 — KKR vs RCB (Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore).
  • On Sunday, March 23 — SRH vs RR (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals).
  • On Sunday, March 23 — CSK vs MI (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians)

IPL 2025 screening city list:

1. Maharashtra - Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nanded, and Latur.

2. Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Anand, Jamnagar.

3. West Bengal and North East India region - Kolkata and Guwahati.

4. Eastern and Central India - Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh (Indore), and Chhattisgarh (Raipur).

5. Rajasthan - Udaipur and Jaipur.

6. Haryana - Faridabad, Gurgaon, Panipat, and Yamuna Nagar.

7. Punjab - Chandigarh, Mohali, Ludhiana, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

8. Southern India region - Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dharwad, Kochi, Thrissur, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam (Vizag), and Vijayawada.

PVR INOX is one of the largest film exhibition companies in India, with 1,728 screens across 350 properties in 111 cities across India and Sri Lanka, according to the official data.

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 06:12 PM IST
