PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 today: Who’ll win? Prediction, fantasy team; Bengaluru eye their 4th IPL final; Punjab their 2nd

Punjab Kings face Royal Challengers Bengaluru today (May 29) in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. The match, which will decide the first team in the IPL final this year, will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, also known as New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mullanpur. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Punjab reached an IPL final only once so far, in 2014. That year, they lost Qualifier 1 to Kolkata Knight Riders but won Qualifier 2 to reach the final. However, they lost the final against KKR.

RCB, on the other hand, reached the IPL final thrice so far and lost all of them. In 2009, they lost to the Deccan Chargers. In 2011, they lost the final to Chennai Super Kings. In 2016, they lost the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 2009, they won the semifinal against CSK (Qualifier format wasn’t there). In 2011, they lost Qualifier 1 to CSK but won Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians. In 2016, RCB won Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Lions.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Head-to-Head Punjab and Bengaluru have played 35 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have won 18 and PBKS 17. In IPL 2025, these teams have won 1 each.

This is the first time these two teams are playing each other in a knockout match.

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 in IPL 2025.

ChatGPT favours RCB to win and reach the final.

“Punjab Kings have firepower but rely too heavily on top-order runs. If RCB can dismiss one of Arya-Prabhsimran-Iyer early, PBKS might crumble under pressure. On the other hand, RCB are battle-hardened, in form, and have a balanced XI with strong finishing,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, PBKS have a slight edge because of their home advantage, top-of-the-table finish and consistent performance throughout the season.

“They'll be highly motivated to secure that direct entry into the final in front of their home crowd. Expect a close and thrilling contest!” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, Bengaluru are slight favourites due to their playoff experience, Kohli’s form and Hazlewood’s likely impact.

“Their 51.4% win rate against PBKS (18/35) and recent momentum (4 wins in last 5) tilt the scales though PBKS’s home record and batting depth make this close,” it says.

The AI tool predicts, “RCB’s experience and key players should see them through to the final, leaving PBKS to face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.”

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Prabhsimran Singh, Rajat Patidar

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1: Who’ll win? According to CricTracker, the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction calls it 50-50.

We predict Punjab to break the hearts of RCB fans and emerge victorious tonight. But, all won’t be lost for Bengaluru; they’ll have another chance to enter the IPL 2025 final in Qualifier 2.

The interest in “IPL” was high on Google India during May 24-28:

