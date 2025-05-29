IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh seeks father's blessing

Punjab Kings' lead pacer Arshdeep Singh seeked his father's blessings ahead of his team's Qualifier 1 game against Royal Challengers in Chandigarh.

The caption roughly translates to "No one is caught in the world's web (or trap), Until they themselves agree to it!"

Arshdeep Singh has taken 18 wickets at an economy of 8.56 in IPL 2025. PBKS' 2nd and 3rd leading wicket-takers, Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal, are not featuring in the Qualifier 1 game against RCB.

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Qualifier 1 RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl. Josh Hazlewood returned to the side after missing the last four league matches for RCB.

Punjab Kings fans had to endure a double blow at the toss. Yuzvendra Chahal was expected to return to the side after missing the previous two games. The leading wicket-taker in the history of the league couldn't recover from a finger injury to make himself available for the crucial game. Punjab Kings are also without South Africa's Marco Jansen, who left after the league stage to prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Punjab Kings' horror start Punjab Kings lost four wickets inside the powerplay. Priyansh Arya got out in the 2nd over of the match. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for Prabhsimran Singh in the third over. However, it was Josh Hazlewood, who delivered the killer blow in the fourth over. He dismissed Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer for just 2 runs. Hazlewood took one more wicket in the 6th over and reduced PBKS to 48/4.

Nehal Wadhera lost his wicket in the 7th over to Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings' top-five batters: Priyansh Arya - 7 (5)

Prabhsimran Singh - 18 (10)

Josh Inglis - 4 (7)

Shreyas Iyer - 2 (3)