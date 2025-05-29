IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: RCB wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma took a stunning catch to dismiss Punjab Kings for 101. Watch

Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma took a sensational catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Azmatullah Omarzai and helped RCB to restrict PBKS for the joint-third lowest total in the IPL playoffs.

Fans hail Jitesh Sharma's catch as the greatest ever in the T20 history. Only history will tell if it's the greatest.

Jitesh Sharma's crucial performances

Another RCB fan believes that Jitesh Sharma is going to land the trophy for RCB. Jitesh smashed an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls to chase 228 against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. RCB's win against LSG helped them to finish in the top two positions.

Punjab Kings - 101 (14.1) Punjab Kings lost four wickets in the powerplay for just 48 runs. Josh Hazlewood took the key wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis. Hazlewood took the final wicket of the innings and finished with impressive figures of 3/21 in 3.1 overs. Left-arm pacer Yash Dayal took the wickets of left-hand batters, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera. Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma ran through the middle-order, accounting for Shashank Singh, impact substitute Musheer khan and the top-scorer Marcus Stoinis.

