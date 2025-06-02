PBKS vs MI: Have Mumbai Indians lost an IPL game after scoring 200-plus while batting first? Here are the details

Mumbai Indians have an incredible record while defending a 200+ target in IPL. They managed to win every time after scoring 200 or more.
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Win %
|19*
|18
|0
|100 %
|Runs range
|Number of wins
|More than 100 runs
|3
|75 to 100 runs
|2
|40 to 60 runs
|6
|20 to 40 runs
|4
|10 to 19 runs
|2
|Less than 10 runs
|1
They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs after scoring 212 in IPL 2010.
Teams batting first have managed to win all five night matches this season.
|Date
|Bat 1st - Score
|Bat 2nd - Score
|Match result
|March 25
|PBKS - 243/5
|GT - 232/5
|PBKS won by 11 runs
|March 29
|GT - 196/8
|MI - 160/6
|GT won by 36 runs
|Apr 9
|GT - 217/6
|RR - 159
|GT won by 58 runs
|May 2
|GT - 224/6
|SRH - 186/6
|GT won by 38 runs
|May 22
|LSG - 235/2
|GT - 202/9
|LSG won by 33 runs
|June 1
|MI - 203/6
|PBKS - ??
|??
Mumbai Indians' score of 203/6 is the 2nd lowest score first innings score in Ahmedabad. Will it be enough?
Four batters scored between 37 and 44 runs for the Mumbai Indians. Jonny Bairstow's 38 off 24 helped MI to reach 65/1 at the end of the powerplay. Tilak Varma (44 off 29) and Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26) maintained a healthy run rate in the middle overs. MI scored 81/3 in the middle 9 overs. Tilak and Suryakumar got out in a space of three balls, and MI slipped from 142/2 to 142/4. Naman Dhir played the most impactful innings of the night for MI, scoring 37 off just 18 balls, including 7 overs. Punjab Kings fielders conceded at least 7 runs through some sloppy fielding efforts.
