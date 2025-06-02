PBKS vs MI: Have Mumbai Indians lost an IPL game after scoring 200-plus while batting first? Here are the details

Mumbai Indians scored 203/6 in the Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated2 Jun 2025, 12:10 AM IST
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir scored a vital 37 off just 18 balls and took his side to 203/6 against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir scored a vital 37 off just 18 balls and took his side to 203/6 against Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad.(PTI)

Mumbai Indians have an incredible record while defending a 200+ target in IPL. They managed to win every time after scoring 200 or more.

MI after scoring 200, batting first in IPL

MatchesWonLostWin %
19*180100 %

MI's winning margin after scoring 200 runs

Runs rangeNumber of wins
More than 100 runs3
75 to 100 runs2
40 to 60 runs6
20 to 40 runs4
10 to 19 runs2
Less than 10 runs1

They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 4 runs after scoring 212 in IPL 2010.

IPL 2025, Ahmedabad

Teams batting first have managed to win all five night matches this season.

Night matches in Ahmedabad

 

DateBat 1st - ScoreBat 2nd - ScoreMatch result
March 25PBKS - 243/5GT - 232/5PBKS won by 11 runs
March 29GT - 196/8MI - 160/6GT won by 36 runs
Apr 9GT - 217/6RR - 159GT won by 58 runs
May 2GT - 224/6SRH - 186/6GT won by 38 runs
May 22LSG - 235/2GT - 202/9LSG won by 33 runs
June 1MI - 203/6PBKS - ????

Mumbai Indians' score of 203/6 is the 2nd lowest score first innings score in Ahmedabad. Will it be enough?

Mumbai Indians - 203/6 (20)

Four batters scored between 37 and 44 runs for the Mumbai Indians. Jonny Bairstow's 38 off 24 helped MI to reach 65/1 at the end of the powerplay. Tilak Varma (44 off 29) and Suryakumar Yadav (44 off 26) maintained a healthy run rate in the middle overs. MI scored 81/3 in the middle 9 overs. Tilak and Suryakumar got out in a space of three balls, and MI slipped from 142/2 to 142/4. Naman Dhir played the most impactful innings of the night for MI, scoring 37 off just 18 balls, including 7 overs. Punjab Kings fielders conceded at least 7 runs through some sloppy fielding efforts.

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsPBKS vs MI: Have Mumbai Indians lost an IPL game after scoring 200-plus while batting first? Here are the details
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.