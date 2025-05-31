PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Who’ll win? Prediction, fantasy team; Mumbai eye 7th final while Punjab seek redemption

Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians on June 1 in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The match, which will decide the second team in the IPL final this year, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 7:30 PM.

In 2014, Punjab lost Qualifier 1 to Kolkata Knight Riders but won Qualifier 2 against Chennai Super Kings to reach the final. However, they lost the final against KKR. That was the only time they reached an IPL final.

Mumbai, on the other hand, reached the IPL final 6 times so far and won 5 of them. In 2011, they lost Qualifier 2 to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The only other times they lost Qualifier 2 was in 2023. Gujarat Titans won that match.

In 2013, Mumbai lost to CSK in Qualifier 1 and beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and went on to lift the trophy. In 2017, they lost to Rising Pune Supergiant but won Qualifier 2 against KKR. They defeated Pune in the final to secure their second title.

If Punjab win Qualifier 2, as well as the final, they’ll become only the second IPL team after MI to win the title after losing Qualifier 1.

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Head-to-Head Punjab and Mumbai have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 17 and PBKS 15. In IPL 2025, these teams have won 1 each.

This is the first time these two teams are playing each other in IPL 2025. Their last encounter was this year when Punjab won by 7 wickets.

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025.

ChatGPT predicts an even contest, “If Punjab’s top order clicks and they put up 180+, they have a solid shot. But if MI bowl first or chase, their experience could tilt the game.”

“Slight edge to Mumbai Indians — purely on playoff experience and match-winners. But expect a nail-biter!” it adds.

According to Google Gemini, Mumbai Indians' unparalleled experience in knockout matches and their recent dominant win in the Eliminator give them a crucial edge.

“Mumbai Indians to win Qualifier 2 and reach the IPL 2025 Final. It will likely be a high-scoring thriller, but MI's experience and current momentum might just push them over the line,” says the AI tool.

According to Grok, MI hold a slight edge due to their playoff experience and superior bowling attack.

“MI are likely to win, defending 210-220 by 10-15 runs if batting first, or chasing 200-215 in 19 overs. Their bowling strength and Hardik’s leadership should see them through to the final against RCB, though PBKS could upset if Maxwell and Inglis fire early,” it says.

The AI tool predicts, “RCB’s experience and key players should see them through to the final, leaving PBKS to face the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2.”

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Fantasy team Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Who’ll win? Google Match Prediction says Mumbai have a 59% chance of winning. We predict Mumbai to eliminate Punjab and reach their 7th IPL final. It’ll be archrivals, RCB vs MI, in the IPL 2025 final.