IPL 2025, Qualifier 2; Sensational Shreyas Iyer leads Punjab Kings to the final, books a date with RCB

Punjab Kings pulled off the impossible. Shreyas Iyer & co. managed to successfully chase 204 against the Mumbai Indians and barged into the final of the Indian Premier League 2025. Punjab Kings' stunning win meant that we will have a new winner in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will contest the final on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Historic run-chase After 18 failed attempts, Punjab Kings became the first team to successfully chase a 200+ target against the Mumbai Indians in IPL. It's also the highest successful run-chase in the history of IPL playoffs.

Josh Inglis' bravery Josh Inglis played the blinder that Punjab Kings badly wanted, clobbering Jasprit Bumrah for 20 runs in his first over. Yet, Punjab Kings managed only 81 runs in the first 9 overs of the chase.

Trent Boult dropped an absolute sitter at deep fine leg in the 10th over and gave massive life to Nehal Wadhera on 13 runs. The left-hander rode his luck and scored 48 runs off 29 balls in a vital 84-run stand for the 4th wicket with his captain, Shreyas Iyer.

Shashank Singh's untimely run-out added unnecessary pressure on Punjab Kings.

Shreyas Iyer stood tall Shreyas Iyer took his time to settle, scoring just 19 runs in the first 15 balls he faced. Reece Topley, playing his first match of the tournament, came to bowl the 13th over, and Shreyas smelled blood right away. His hat-trick sixes brought down the required run rate from 11.87 to 10.85.

Shreyas mixed brute power with immaculate timing and played the best innings of his IPL career. He used the pace of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah to score three boundaries in the 17th and 18th overs in the third-man region.

Ashwani Kumar got his length wrong in the penultimate over, and the skipper wasn't the one to show mercy on the youngster. Four sixes in the 19th over sealed the deal, with Shreyas standing tall on 87* off 41 balls.

He lost the battle to RCB in the Qualifier 1, but he is ready for the war tomorrow.

Shreyas Iyer's historic feat Shreyas Iyer became the first captain to lead three teams to an IPL final. He led Delhi Capitals to their maiden final in 2020 and won the title with KKR in 2024.