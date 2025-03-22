Who’s Rachin Ravindra’s ‘brother from another mother’ Andre Siddarth? Social media calls them, ‘Kumbh ke bicchde bhai’

Social media is abuzz with Rachin Ravindra’s photo with Andre Siddarth. Many are calling him the New Zealand all-rounder’s “brother from another mother” because of the striking similarity in their appearance. Who is Andre Siddharth? Why is he posing with Rachin Ravindra? Let’s find out.

Tamil Nadu’s 18-year-old C Andre Siddarth has had a breakthrough year. Since debuting in the TNPL in July 2024, he’s impressed in the Ranji Trophy, earned a spot in India’s U-19 team and bagged an IPL deal with CSK. He also led Tamil Nadu to their first Under-19 title since 1991-92.

Interestingly, when Tamil Nadu won the title in 1991-92, his uncle Sharath who was a part of the Under-19 team. Sharath, now a national selector, has nearly 9,000 runs in first-class cricket.

Rachin Ravindra joined CSK in December 2023 for ₹1.8 crore after making headlines during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he made 578 runs in 10 innings. He made his IPL debut in March 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

However, his IPL 2024 form was inconsistent, averaging 22.20 despite a strike rate of 160.87. The Yellow Army, nevertheless, backed him during the 2025 auctions. CSK used the Right-to-Match (RTM) card and got him for ₹4 crore. Rachin impressed in the Champions Trophy 2025 with 263 runs.

What are netizens saying? One social media user wrote that Rachin and Siddarth were “looking like twins”. Another called them, “Kumbh ke bicchde bhai (Brothers who got separated at Kumbh)”.

“Rachin Ravindra and Andre Siddharth – now that’s a crossover duo no one saw coming! Brother from another mother vibes for sure – one smashing it with the bat and the other probably cracking jokes or vibing off the field,” came from another.

One user called Rachin the “future” of CSK. Other comments include “Photocopy” and “same same but different”.