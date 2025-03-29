IPL 2025: RCB breach fortress Chepauk after 17 years; what happened during yesterday’s CSK vs RCB clash in Chennai?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 17-year winless streak at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a 50-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter. To make matters worse, it turned out to be CSK’s heaviest defeat at the the venue.

With this win, RCB consolidated their position at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with four points from two games. CSK, on the other hand slumped to seventh place with two points from as many matches. Let's take a look at the key moments from the game.

Contrasting starts for Virat Kohli Virat Kohli raced off the blocks against KKR in the season opener. The first 10 balls he faced fetched him 25 runs, the joint-most the former RCB skipper had ever scored in an IPL game. The polar opposite unfolded in Chennai, with Virat Kohli making just 16 runs in his first 23 balls.

The stylish right-hander was hit on the helmet by a Matheesha Pathirana’s sharp bouncer. But the RCB batter responded with a six and a four to against the Sri Lankan. However, it was the only piece of aggression from the RCB great, as he got out for a 30-ball 31.

Rajat Patidar leads from the front Captain Rajat Patidar led RCB from the from as he cracked a brisk 51 from 32 balls, a knock comprising four fours, three sixes and not to forget two survivals. The newly-appointed RCB skipper was dropped on 17 by Deepak Hooda and on 19 by Rahul Tripathi. Rajat Patidar offered another chance when on 21, with the ball evading the short third man fielder by a whisker. CSK would rue those missed opportunities.

Phil Salt, the enforcer and Tim David, the finisher Phil Salt once again gave RCB the start they needed as he stroked a fast 32 off 16 balls in the firsts three overs. However he got out against the run of play, thanks to a lightning quick stumping by MS Dhoni. If Phil Salt was the enforcer, Tim David applied the finishing touches by smoking three consecutive sixes in the final over. The Australian's lusty blows propelled RCB to 196/7 in 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad: New spin king Outperforming Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for two straight games, especially in Chennai is no mean feat. Noor Ahmad just did that, when he got the better of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone. Noor Ahmad currently leads the Purple cap race with seven wickets.

Josh Hazlewood & Bhuvneshwar KUmar wreck havoc in Powerplay If one were to list the best new ball pairs in IPL 2025, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood will stake claim for the top spot. Josh Hazlewood silenced the Chepauk crowd, when he dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad (four-ball duck) in the same over.