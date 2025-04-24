IPL 2025; RCB remain winless at home. Which team has the worst home record in an IPL season?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a lopsided Indian Premier League 2025. They have managed to win their five away matches and remain winless at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB's record in Bengaluru, IPL 2025 Played - 3, Lost - 3

RCB captain Rajat Patidar lost all three tosses, and the opposition asked RCB to bat first on all three occasions. The home team posted 169 against Gujarat Titans, 163 against Delhi Capitals and lost the match without a sustained fight. GT and DC are currently sitting at the top of the points table. RCB also lost to Punjab Kings in a rain-curtailed game in Bengaluru by scoring 95/9 in 14 overs.

RCB will be looking to arrest the slide and avoid the 17-year-old record of Deccan Chargers.

Note: IPL 2009, IPL 2014 (UAE leg), IPL 2020, IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 are not considered for this analysis.

Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad, 2008 Deccan Chargers lost their 7 home matches in Hyderabad in the inaugural IPL season.

Date Opponent Result April 22, 2008 Delhi Daredevils Lost by 9 wickets April 24, 2008 Rajasthan Royals Lost by 3 wickets May 1, 2008 Kings XI Punjab Lost by 7 wickets May 11, 2008 Kolkata Knight Riders Lost by 23 runs May 18, 2008 Mumbai Indians Lost by 25 runs May 25, 2008 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lost by 5 wickets May 27, 2008 Chennai Super Kings Lost by 7 wickets

Deccan Chargers' 2nd defeat, incidentally on April 24, was the most damaging of the lot. The home side smashed 214/5 against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to Andrew Symonds' 117* off just 53 balls. Shane Warne's blistering knock of 22* off just 9 balls delivered a famous win to the visitors. It remained as the highest successful run-chase in IPL history for more than 12 years.

Delhi Daredevils in 2014 Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) lost their five home matches in 2014. These are the only two instances of the home team not winning a single match at their designated home venue.