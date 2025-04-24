IPL 2025; RCB remain winless at home. Which team has the worst home record in an IPL season?

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have lost their first three matches of the season in their home ground. RCB host Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru tonight, April 24.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published24 Apr 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Bengaluru tonight (April 24)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a lopsided Indian Premier League 2025. They have managed to win their five away matches and remain winless at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB's record in Bengaluru, IPL 2025

Played - 3, Lost - 3

RCB captain Rajat Patidar lost all three tosses, and the opposition asked RCB to bat first on all three occasions. The home team posted 169 against Gujarat Titans, 163 against Delhi Capitals and lost the match without a sustained fight. GT and DC are currently sitting at the top of the points table. RCB also lost to Punjab Kings in a rain-curtailed game in Bengaluru by scoring 95/9 in 14 overs.

RCB will be looking to arrest the slide and avoid the 17-year-old record of Deccan Chargers.

Note: IPL 2009, IPL 2014 (UAE leg), IPL 2020, IPL 2021 and IPL 2022 are not considered for this analysis.

Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad, 2008

Deccan Chargers lost their 7 home matches in Hyderabad in the inaugural IPL season.

DateOpponentResult
April 22, 2008Delhi DaredevilsLost by 9 wickets
April 24, 2008Rajasthan RoyalsLost by 3 wickets
May 1, 2008Kings XI PunjabLost by 7 wickets
May 11, 2008Kolkata Knight RidersLost by 23 runs
May 18, 2008Mumbai IndiansLost by 25 runs
May 25, 2008Royal Challengers BengaluruLost by 5 wickets
May 27, 2008Chennai Super KingsLost by 7 wickets

Deccan Chargers' 2nd defeat, incidentally on April 24, was the most damaging of the lot. The home side smashed 214/5 against Rajasthan Royals, thanks to Andrew Symonds' 117* off just 53 balls. Shane Warne's blistering knock of 22* off just 9 balls delivered a famous win to the visitors. It remained as the highest successful run-chase in IPL history for more than 12 years.

Delhi Daredevils in 2014

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) lost their five home matches in 2014. These are the only two instances of the home team not winning a single match at their designated home venue. 

Why RCB's case is different?

Deccan Chargers and Delhi Daredevils managed to win only 2 out of their 14 matches in 2008 and 2014, respectively. Those are the two worst performances by a team in an IPL season. RCB's incredible away record this season is proof that they are just unlucky with the toss outcome and the conditions. 

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 04:15 PM IST
