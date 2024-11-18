RCB rope in former KKR support staff Omkar Salvi as fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025: Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have roped in former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to several media reports. Salvi, who did wonders with Mumbai recently in domestic cricket, will join RCB after the competition of the ongoing season. Reportedly, Salvi has been roped in as the fast-bowling coach at RCB. This will be Salvi's second IPL stint after spending time at KKR.