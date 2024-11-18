RCB rope in former KKR support staff Omkar Salvi as fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025: Reports

Omkar Salvi recently worked with Mumbai cricket team. He was Mumbai head coach in their Ranji Trophy title-winning campaign and Irani Trophy.

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Omkar Salvi has worked with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League.
Omkar Salvi has worked with Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League.(Instagram)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have roped in former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, according to several media reports. Salvi, who did wonders with Mumbai recently in domestic cricket, will join RCB after the competition of the ongoing season. Reportedly, Salvi has been roped in as the fast-bowling coach at RCB. This will be Salvi's second IPL stint after spending time at KKR.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsRCB rope in former KKR support staff Omkar Salvi as fast-bowling coach ahead of IPL 2025: Reports

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.45
    03:18 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.45 (2.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.40
    03:18 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.65 (-0.94%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.35
    03:18 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.33%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:18 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,321.15
    03:13 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    18.3 (1.4%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    325.05
    03:15 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -25.8 (-7.35%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    454.00
    03:15 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -32.2 (-6.62%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,117.90
    03:12 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -220.25 (-6.6%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,417.40
    03:14 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -353.2 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    National Aluminium Company share price

    240.00
    03:15 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.2 (9.19%)

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,009.40
    03:15 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    80.8 (8.7%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.65
    03:15 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.7 (7.19%)

    Muthoot Finance share price

    1,887.80
    03:14 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    110.1 (6.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.