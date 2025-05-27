IPL 2025: RCB set Punjab Kings date in Qualifier 1 despite Rishabh Pant's hundred, finish in top-two after nine years

Stand-in-captain Jitesh Sharma led from the front as his unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets to set up a date with Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Chasing a mammoth 228, RCB were in a spot of bother at 123/4 in the 12th over when Jitesh paired up with Mayank Agarwal (41 not out, 23 balls). The duo shared an unbeaten 107-run stand for the fifth wicket to seal a spot in the top two after the league stage.

With this win, RCB finish second on 19 points, the same as table toppers Punjab Kings. Gujarat Titans dropped to third with 18 points followed by Mumbai Indians, who finished at 16 points in fourth spot. The last time RCB finished in the top two after the league stage was in 2016.

IPL 2025 points table after league stage

Rank Team Matches Win Loss NR NRR Points 1 Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 1 0.372 19 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 14 9 4 1 0.301 19 3 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0.254 18 4 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 1.292 16 5 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 1 0.011 13 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 14 6 7 1 -0.241 13 7 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 -0.337 12 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 14 5 7 2 -0.305 12 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.549 6 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 -0.647 8

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule Owing to their top two finish, Punjab Kings and RCB will play in the Qualifier 1 on May 29 while Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on May 30.

The winner of Qualifier 1 will directly qualify for the final on June 3. The winner of Eliminator will play the losing team from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 on June 1 for a place in the summit clash.

Date Match Stage Start time Venue May 29 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Qualifier 1 7:30 PM New Chandigarh May 30 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator 7:30 PM New Chandigarh June 1 Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Ahmedabad June 3 Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Final 7:30 PM Ahmedabad