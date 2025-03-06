Ahead of the beginning of the Tata Indian Premier League 2025, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all set to host the much-awaited RCB Unbox 2025 event on March 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The tradition by RCB acts as a bridge between fans and players and will feature special player introductions, jersey launches and special screenings.

Taking to Instagram, RCB wrote, “𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗨𝗻𝗯𝗼𝘅 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱: 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝟭𝟳, 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗮𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗺𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺 🏟️ Our first full squad practice of #IPL2025 just got a whole lot interesting. Packed Chinnaswamy, chants of RCB RCB, squad unveil and a one of a kind 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 to entertain you like never before. 🤩 There’s no way you can miss the #RCBUnbox event! Tickets out today. Stay tuned… 🎫 ”

Though the official start time of the event is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to start after 4 pm.

How to book tickets: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans planning to buy tickets to watch the live broadcast of this event may visit the official RCB website and mobile app.

Earlier in 2024, the ticket price ranged from ₹800 to ₹4000. According to the details, each RCB fan can buy six tickets.

RCB new skipper Rajat Patidar: On 13 February, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru named Rajat Patidar as its captain for the upcoming season starting March 21. Patidar was among RCB's retained players before last year's mega auction and has the experience of leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (ODI).

The 31-year-old, who signed up with the franchise in 2022, guided Madhya Pradesh to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final where they lost to Mumbai by five wickets last year. The right-hander was also the second highest run-getter in the premier domestic T20 tournament, behind Ajinkya Rahane, scoring 428 from 10 matches at an average of 61 and a strike-rate of 186.08.