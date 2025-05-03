IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK; List of records broken by Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 300 sixes in T20s for a team. Kohli achieved the landmark when he dispatched Khaleel Ahmed's short ball for a 85-meter six.
Virat Kohli - 304 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Chris Gayle - 263 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rohit Sharma - 262 for Mumbai Indians
Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 150 sixes in T20s at a venue.
Virat Kohli - 154 sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Chris Gayle - 151 sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Chris Gayle - 138 sixes at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Virat Kohli smashed 28 runs in the first 10 balls he faced against CSK. He scored 3 sixes and 2 fours in the first 10 balls. It was the most runs scored by Kohli after 10 balls in an IPL innings.
The RCB great also scored his first half century in 10 years against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli got out for 47 in the corresponding fixture last year.
Virat Kohli hit five sixes in his 33-ball 62 vs CSK. It was just the 2nd instance of Kohli hitting five sixes against CSK in an IPL game. He smashed five sixes against CSK in IPL 2014.
Virat Kohli grabs the orange cap from Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. Kohli leads Sudharsan by just 1 run.
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 505 runs in 11 matches
Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 504 runs in 10 matches
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 475 runs in 11 matches
Jos Buttler (GT) - 470 runs in 10 matches
Shubman Gill (GT) - 465 runs in 10 matches
It is also the 8th instance of Kohli crossing 500 runs in an IPL season.
Virat Kohli - 8 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024, 2025)
David Warner - 7 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2023)
KL Rahul - 6 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024)
