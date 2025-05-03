IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK; List of records broken by Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 300 sixes in T20s for a team. Kohli achieved the landmark when he dispatched Khaleel Ahmed's short ball for a 85-meter six.

Most sixes for a team in T20s Virat Kohli - 304 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Chris Gayle - 263 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma - 262 for Mumbai Indians

Most sixes in T20s at a venue Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 150 sixes in T20s at a venue.

Virat Kohli - 154 sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Chris Gayle - 151 sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Chris Gayle - 138 sixes at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Virat Kohli's fastest start to an IPL game Virat Kohli smashed 28 runs in the first 10 balls he faced against CSK. He scored 3 sixes and 2 fours in the first 10 balls. It was the most runs scored by Kohli after 10 balls in an IPL innings.

First fifty vs CSK in Bengaluru since 2015 The RCB great also scored his first half century in 10 years against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli got out for 47 in the corresponding fixture last year.

Five sixes for Kohli vs CSK Virat Kohli hit five sixes in his 33-ball 62 vs CSK. It was just the 2nd instance of Kohli hitting five sixes against CSK in an IPL game. He smashed five sixes against CSK in IPL 2014.

Orange cap leader Virat Kohli grabs the orange cap from Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. Kohli leads Sudharsan by just 1 run.

Most runs, IPL 2025 Virat Kohli (RCB) - 505 runs in 11 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 504 runs in 10 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 475 runs in 11 matches

Jos Buttler (GT) - 470 runs in 10 matches

Shubman Gill (GT) - 465 runs in 10 matches

Players with most 500+ runs seasons in IPL It is also the 8th instance of Kohli crossing 500 runs in an IPL season.

Virat Kohli - 8 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024, 2025)

David Warner - 7 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2023)