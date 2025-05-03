Subscribe

IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK; List of records broken by Virat Kohli in Bengaluru

Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 300 sixes for a team in T20s.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated3 May 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Advertisement
Virat Kohli smashed his 300th six in T20s for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli became the first batter to hit 300 sixes in T20s for a team. Kohli achieved the landmark when he dispatched Khaleel Ahmed's short ball for a 85-meter six. 

Advertisement

 

Most sixes for a team in T20s

Virat Kohli - 304 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Chris Gayle - 263 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rohit Sharma - 262 for Mumbai Indians

Most sixes in T20s at a venue

Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 150 sixes in T20s at a venue.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli - 154 sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Chris Gayle - 151 sixes at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Chris Gayle - 138 sixes at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Virat Kohli's fastest start to an IPL game

Virat Kohli smashed 28 runs in the first 10 balls he faced against CSK. He scored 3 sixes and 2 fours in the first 10 balls. It was the most runs scored by Kohli after 10 balls in an IPL innings.

 

Also Read | ‘I am deeply sorry’: Kagiso Rabada suspended for using recreational drug

First fifty vs CSK in Bengaluru since 2015

The RCB great also scored his first half century in 10 years against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli got out for 47 in the corresponding fixture last year.

Advertisement

Five sixes for Kohli vs CSK

Virat Kohli hit five sixes in his 33-ball 62 vs CSK. It was just the 2nd instance of Kohli hitting five sixes against CSK in an IPL game. He smashed five sixes against CSK in IPL 2014.

Orange cap leader

Virat Kohli grabs the orange cap from Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan. Kohli leads Sudharsan by just 1 run.

Most runs, IPL 2025

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 505 runs in 11 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 504 runs in 10 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 475 runs in 11 matches

Jos Buttler (GT) - 470 runs in 10 matches

Shubman Gill (GT) - 465 runs in 10 matches

Players with most 500+ runs seasons in IPL

It is also the 8th instance of Kohli crossing 500 runs in an IPL season.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli - 8 (2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023, 2024, 2025)

David Warner - 7 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2023)

KL Rahul - 6 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2024)

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIPL 2025, RCB vs CSK; List of records broken by Virat Kohli in Bengaluru
First Published:3 May 2025, 08:54 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App