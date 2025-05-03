RCB vs CSK match today: Who’ll win? Predictions, fantasy team; Bengaluru look to seal playoffs as Chennai play for pride

Royal Challenger Bengaluru will clash with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 today (May 3). The 51st match of this season will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. It will start at 7:30 PM.

Virat Kohli’s RCB have won 7 out of their 10 matches. Maintaining a fantastic form this year, they are at number 3 on the points table.

CSK, led by MS Dhoni, became the first team to be eliminated. With 2 wins out of their 10 matches, the Super Kings are at number 10.

If RCB win this match, they’ll be the first time to score 16 points. That is likely to ensure their playoff chances. Also, it will probably make sure they finish as one of the top 2 teams.

Chennai, with hurt pride, will look to prove their worth against RCB. They’ll probably experiment with their team combination and try new players.

RCB vs CSK: Head-to-Head RCB and CSK have played 34 IPL matches against each other so far. The head-to-head history is heavily in favour of Chennai as they have won 21 of those. The Royal Challengers have won only 12 matches against CSK so far. One match ended with no results.

This season, RCB dominated in the last match they played against CSK. Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar’s 51 earned him the Player of the Match while they won by 50 runs.

RCB vs CSK: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025.

“The momentum is clearly with RCB. However, Dhoni’s side might play fearless cricket and unpredictable team changes could surprise. Still, with form, points and confidence on their side—RCB look more likely to win,” says ChatGPT.

According to Google Gemini, RCB are the “overwhelming favourite” to win the match because of their fantastic current form, home advantage, dominant win over CSK earlier this season and CSK's struggles

“While CSK might show some fight and experiment with their team, RCB's momentum and the high stakes of securing their playoff spot make them the much stronger contender. An RCB victory looks highly probable,” the AI tool analyses.

Grok leans heavily towards Royal Challengers Bengaluru (80-20).

“Expect RCB to either chase 190–200 with ease or set a 200+ total and defend it, securing 16 points and a top-2 spot. CSK might show flashes of brilliance with new players, but their season-long struggles and elimination make an upset unlikely,” says Elon Musk’s AI.

RCB vs CSK: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Matheesha Pathirana

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

RCB vs CSK: Who’ll win? CricTracker favours RCB to win the match. Google Match Prediction says RCB have a 62% chance of winning tonight.

We, however, predict CSK's win. Bengaluru will be over-confident and forget that an injured lion is still a lion.