RCB vs CSK match today: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team as Kohli’s Bengaluru challenge Dhoni’s ‘injured lions’

On May 3, Royal Challenger Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will face each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in today’s RCB vs CSK match.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is in blazing form, scoring over 50 in 6 of his last 10 innings, including a recent 70 and 73. As RCB’s most consistent performer, he offers both stability and explosiveness at the top.

For RCB, Kohli has the most runs against CSK, 1,098 in 34 innings. With momentum on his side, he’s a must-have fantasy pick for tonight’s clash.

Rachin Ravindra Rachin Ravindra is a steady top-order batter for CSK. His IPL 2025 innings show two strong knocks, 41 vs RCB and 65 vs MI. It showcases his potential to anchor or accelerate.

Despite a few low scores, his aggressive intent and clean strokeplay make him a worthy fantasy pick especially on Chinnaswamy’s batting-friendly pitch. He’s a game-changer when he gets going.

Shaik Rasheed Shaik Rasheed, a 20-year-old right-handed batter for CSK, made his IPL debut in 2025. In his first 4 matches, he has scored 57 runs at an average of 14.25 with a strike rate of 109.62. His highest score is 27.

Though yet to make a major impact, he has shown promise with 8 fours and 1 six, and taken 1 catch. CSK are likely to experiment tonight with new players. He looks like a wild card.

Yash Dayal Yash Dayal has played in all IPL 2025 matches for RCB, showing flashes of brilliance. The left-arm pacer has matured a lot since getting hit by Rinku Singh for five consecutive sixes in IPL 2023.

Dayal’s standout spells include 2/18 against CSK and 2/46 versus MI. Though expensive in some games, he’s consistently picked up wickets. His recent 1/42 against DC suggests he’s still a reliable option with the ball in hand.

Sam Curran Sam Curran has played only 4 matches for CSK this season, but his knock of 88 off 47 balls against PBKS showed his destructive potential. While he hasn’t picked wickets yet, his all-round ability makes him a risky but high-reward fantasy pick.