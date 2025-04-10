IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: KL Rahul reveals Virat Kohli’s mentality as opponent; ’When he’s against you…’

KL Rahul, the Delhi Capitals batter, showered Virat Kohli, the India legend, with glowing praise. Talking about Kohli's mentality, Rahul said, “He has the control and the power to get his teammates to work at his level.”

Advertisement

“If you're in the opposition, you're opposition. Whether you are friends or not friends outside off the field, that's a completely different story,” said Rahul on Kohli's mentality as an opponent.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's form KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are both coming off match-winning fifties. Rahul’s 51-ball 77 helped Delhi Capitals end their 15-year wait for a win against CSK in Chennai, while Kohli’s 42-ball 67 powered RCB to their first victory over MI at the Wankhede Stadium in a decade.

Advertisement

Playing against favourite opponents Rahul, the Bengaluru-born cricketer, has a special affinity for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has scored 648 runs in 15 IPL innings against them, averaging an impressive 65.8. Rahul’s highest IPL score—an unbeaten 132—also came against RCB.

Virat Kohli, the Delhi-born cricketer, has also saved some of his best performances for the team from his hometown. He is the leading run-scorer against Delhi Capitals in the IPL, with 1,057 runs in 28 innings.

RCB and DC: Current form RCB have won three of their four matches this season, though their only loss came in their previous home game. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals remain the only unbeaten team in IPL 2025, having won all three of their opening matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Advertisement