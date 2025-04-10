IPL RCB vs DC: AI predictions, fantasy team; can Delhi continue their unbeaten run against Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will clash in IPL 2025 today (April 10). The 24th match of this season will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and will start at 7:30 PM.

The Royal Challengers are sitting at number 3 on the points table, with 3 wins in 4 matches. The Capitals are undefeated so far. Axar Patel’s team is at number 2, with 3 wins in 3 matches.

RCB vs DC: Head-to-Head Bengaluru and Delhi have played 31 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have a historical advantage with 19 wins while Delhi have secured 11 wins as of now. One match produced no results.

In IPL 2024, these two teams clashed only once. RCB won it by 47 runs.

RCB vs DC: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s RCB vs DC match at IPL 2025.

ChatGPT says, “Royal Challengers Bengaluru face their toughest test tonight against an unbeaten Delhi Capitals. RCB look strong at home in Chinnaswamy, with Kohli and Patidar in good form. But DC, led by Axar Patel, have been ruthless this season, winning all 3 matches.”

“RCB might struggle against an in-form Delhi Capitals tonight. DC are unbeaten this season with a more balanced side — Starc, Kuldeep, and Axar give them bowling teeth even at a batting paradise like Chinnaswamy. RCB’s batting still revolves heavily around Kohli, and unless he gets big runs, they could be in trouble,” the OpenAI tool adds.

Also Read | Jitesh Sharma credits Dinesh Karthik for T20 revival, emerges as key finisher for RCB

Google Gemini predicts, “Delhi Capitals win, but it will be a high-scoring thriller. While RCB's home advantage and historical dominance are factors, DC's current undefeated form suggests they have the edge and the confidence to pull off a win at a tough away venue. Expect a run-fest that goes down to the wire, but DC are more likely to maintain their clean slate.”

Grok also predicts DC will win, “Batting first could be a trap in this batting paradise if dew kicks in, and both teams might eye the toss hard. RCB’s home record is strong (7 wins in last 10 here), but DC’s current form is a buzzsaw.”

“Head-to-head history favours RCB, but 2025 isn’t 2024. DC’s unbeaten run isn’t a fluke—they’re deeper, hungrier, and more clinical. RCB could nick it if Kohli goes berserk and their pacers exploit early swing, but DC’s batting firepower and bowling versatility tilt this 55-45 their way. Honest call: Delhi Capitals win tonight—they’re just too good right now.”

RCB vs DC: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rajat Patidar, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Axar Patel (VC)

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kuldeep Yadav

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, KL Rahul

Also Read | Points Table: Know where teams stand after MI vs RCB clash